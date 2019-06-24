Maine adds former Buffalo running back

(STATS) - Maine coach Nick Charlton announced the addition of former Buffalo running back Emmanuel Reed on Monday.

Reed, a redshirt senior, is immediately eligible this season.

He appeared in 29 games at Buffalo, carrying the ball 288 times for 1,244 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 when he rushed for 840 yards and nine touchdowns, but his playing time diminished last year.

Maine is replacing last year's leading rusher, Ramon Jefferson, who left the program.