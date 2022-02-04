Main storyline of Super Bowl LVI 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlight players the biggest storyline ahead of Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlight players the biggest storyline ahead of Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Upset Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons went after Shaquille O'Neal in his DMs after the harsh criticism.
Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has added his voice to the growing list of minority coaches who have had shady interview experiences with NFL teams. The NBA unveiled its new All-Star MVP Trophy, which is named the Kobe Bryant Trophy. And Shaq revealed that embattled 76ers star Ben Simmons reached out via DM to complain about being called a crybaby.
The Bengals have ridden Evan McPherson's foot to the Super Bowl
Highlighting the most improved players from the Packers' 2021 season, using grades from Pro Football Focus as a guide.
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
See what Trevor Lawrence had to say in response to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach
The landmark lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL and three of its teams promises an inevitable trial in open court, featuring compelling testimony from and interrogation of persons like Roger Goodell, Stephen Ross, John Mara, John Elway, Bill Belichick, and more. Unless it doesn’t. The NFL’s first line of defense [more]
Louisiana had the single-largest legal mobile sports bet in history, according to Caesars, with the Houston businessman going all-in on Cincinnati.
Mac Jones represented the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Here's how the Patriots quarterback fared in Thursday's festivities.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Could the Steelers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
A Lions website examined the pros and cons of Matt Nagy becoming Detroit's OC. As you can imagine, the idea sent NFL fans into a frenzy.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is, for now, still a Steeler. But he’s expecting to hit free agency next month, and he’s letting the Steelers know he thinks they should step up their game in more than just the contract they offer him. Smith-Schuster was at the Cowboys’ facility to shoot a commercial this week, and he raved [more]
The team may have a new coach by the start of the week.
Cris Carter gave a thumbs up for the Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh.
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.
The GOAT is retiring. Tom Brady plans to spend more time with his family, which includes supermodel Gisele Bundchen, his son and their 2 kids
USC used the loose rules and extra eligibility triggered by coronavirus issues to bring in 13 transfers who want to play for Lincoln Riley.
NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp switched to a strict 'clean eating' diet this year and had a historic season for the Los Angeles Rams.