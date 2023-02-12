Mailbox: 'Sickening': Readers unhappy about Ohio State lending $48M to athletic department

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith enters Ohio Stadium ahead of the Buckeyes' game against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2002.

On Ohio State athletics

To the editor: How are people not incensed with OSU providing a loan, with repayment and terms way better than provided to actual university students, to the athletic department? Constantly when people complain about coach and support salaries being excessive, the answer is “the athletic department supports itself.” That’s now exposed as a lie, and I, for one, never want to hear that again. I will be watching closely to see if that loan is ever repaid. My guess is it will never be repaid in full. I understand money was lost during COVID, but using student tuition and endowments to catch up while coaches and staff are making millions, tickets prices are exorbitant, etc., is a horrible look. If Gene Smith can’t manage the athletic budget as is, he is not qualified to run the department. I’m an OSU football fan but am sick that we continue, as the largest public university in Ohio, to prioritize football over all other things, including education of our youth. Sickening.Steve Huggins, Columbus

Dear Editor: The OSU athletic department says it is not subsidized by the school or state government or receive student fees, but it is getting a $48 million, 30-year sweetheart loan from the school. Does this make sense to anyone paying attention? So where does the $48 million come from? The tooth fairy? Did $48 million just magically appear? What OSU programs are now going to get less money to operate so a loan can go to one of the richest college athletic departments in the country? Was Larry Householder or First Energy somehow involved in this deal? They seem to be able to pull off this kind of magic act. This loan just doesn’t pass the smell test. Maybe the OSU athletic department should look internally for some cost savings and get its loan from someplace other than the school, which can put the money to use for the academic programs, which is why the school exists in the first place. Chet Ridenour, Worthington

Story continues

Jan 5, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann watches from the bench during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Value City Arena. Purdue won 71-69. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

On Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann

To the editor: It is pretty obvious that the Buckeyes were once again outcoached (against Michigan). I said all season long the defense is not good enough to hold up against teams with very good offenses. The Bucks' offense is very good but overrated. I think a coaching change is needed.

Robert Gumz

To Robert: Holtmann is not going anywhere for a while, as athletic director Gene Smith recently told our Adam Jardy that the current coach is "our coach of the future."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, is hugged by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

On LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

To the editor: I know that the celebration is for Lebron’s record-breaking scoring. However, please note that LeBron came right out of high school to play in the NBA. Kareem did not enter the NBA until he finished four years at UCLA, where he won NCAA championships, coached by the Wizard of Westwood, John Wooden.

John Grant, Columbus

BOSTON, MA - 1964: Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics goes for a block against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1964 NBA Game at Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images)

On modern-day basketball

To Brian: A basketball player winds up and swats an opponent's shot into the third row and the crowd roars its approval. Bill Russell blocked a few shots back in the day, but generally tried to do so keeping the ball in play, where a teammate might retrieve the ball and maybe even start a fast break. I'd choose winning over flash every time. The same goes for those missing flamboyant dunks. And why the flopping rule? By voluntarily taking yourself out of a play, you are already giving your opponent the advantage, which seems penalty enough, and since there are quite enough stoppages in play already, let's just keep the game moving.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

Cincinnati Redlegs manager Birdie Tebbetts perches on bat rack at Crosley Field and holds bull session with his heavy sluggers who have helped him put his team in the front at mid-season in the 1956 National League race. The heavy hitters are, left to right, Frank Robinson, Ed Bailey, Wally Post, Ted Kluszewski and Gus Bell. All except Post played in the All-Star game and did their share to bring victory to the team. AP Photo

On the Cincinnati Reds

To Brian: Spring training is approaching. The phrase "pitchers and catchers report" has always been music to my ears ever since Robinson, Kluszewski and Pinson were playing at Crosley Field. But no more. Every time the Reds have a capable major league player, especially if an All-Star, they trade him for some guy named Prospect who never pans out. Cincinnati played in 20 of 42 World Series games in the 70s. There have been 259 played since, and the Reds played in only the four in 1990. I watch minor league players here in Dayton and occasionally in Columbus, but won't go to Cincinnati for it. Opening Day in Cincinnati was always special, but not this year.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

More from the Mailbox:

A vote to keep Chris Holtmann; and why do refs hate everything about Ohio?

Readers don't like letter calling Ohio State Buckeyes lucky in 2003 Fiesta Bowl

'Back off!': Readers come to the defense of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day

Threatening OSU players makes no sense; and did refs want Georgia to win for ESPN?

Praise for Ohio State's CJ Stroud, but jeers for Jim Knowles and Rob Oller

Ohio State DBs need better technique; and Pete Rose ushering in gambling is tacky

Disdain for the NIL era and joy at Ohio State's possible rematch with Michigan

Ohio State football coaches' bonuses in wake of Michigan loss adds to the pain

Ohio State lost to Michigan in football, and readers aren't happy

How dare Ohio State fans think about football at a Columbus Blue Jackets game!

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why is Ohio State giving a $48 million loan to athletic department?