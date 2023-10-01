Mailbox: Readers weigh in on Ohio State's Ryan Day, Notre Dame and Buckeye 'bloodlust'

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

Dear euphoric Buckeye Nation and OSU friends and family: I write as a part-time resident of Columbus and sometime reader of The Dispatch. I’m also a native Ohioan and a Notre Dame graduate and a football fan. There are actually a lot of us. But y’all know that because as part of the vitriol, insecurity and embarrassing behavior of so many of your number – despite many of you having no real affiliation with OSU other than living nearby – you seek us out to rage, gloat or just remind us of the cohesion, dominance and ‘betterness’ of the Big Ten, being in a conference, the strength of your schedule and yes, of course, Buckeye Nation. O-H …

I was in Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night to witness a very good football game between two good teams, which demonstrated what anyone who loves this sport and what Woody Hayes constantly reminded us: that football is a game of inches. And yet, that reality is erased by the OSU faithful’s desire for a chasm of victory, huge margins of defeat, beating the point spread and establishing domination of an opponent or its stadium. It’s bloodlust, pure and simple and one of the least attractive aspects of Buckeye football.

That coach Ryan Day has bought in and is building his brand (and popularity) by feeding the fervor is not only disappointing but a bad look for the program. Day's son attends DeSales High School, which has a strong association with Notre Dame, and as a prominent SFD parent, you need to meet that standard as well.

Joe Minadeo, Columbus

To Joe: It was indeed a game that could have gone either way, but I don't understand all the criticism about Day's emotion after the game. Being fired up and defending his players is far from a bad look, and it actually made him and his season more interesting.

To the sports team: I thought it was great of Ryan Day to get so fired up right after the Notre Dame win about the comments being made by certain old coaches. I saw the comments, and I was miffed, too. So good for Ryan Day, and I agree with those who say he just made a huge emotional deposit with his players and coaches.

Anthony Hipp, Chicago

To the editor: Correct me if I am wrong, but if a No. 4-ranked college football team is playing a No. 11 team and the No. 4 team's coach is being paid close to six figures, should not the No. 4 team beat the No. 11 team by more than three points? At least by seven? Just sayin'.

Miles C. Larrick, Dublin

To Miles: I'm no Vegas handicapper, but I'm pretty sure that coaches' salaries don't play a role in point spreads.

To the sports editor: It is widely known that Buckeye football players take an oath to be members of a lifetime fraternity. Notre Dame’s head coach, Marcus Freeman, certainly did his part only using 10 players on the last-second, game-winning drive against his former team, two plays in a row! Where on the shortlist does that put Freeman as successor to the whining Ryan Day?

Dennis J. Grady, Severn, Maryland

To Dennis: Freeman might turn into a good head coach someday, but the 10-player gaffes against Ohio State and Tennessee State show that he doesn't have everything buttoned up yet.

To the sports editor: I can honestly say I am a true Buckeye fan. I’ve only been to one OSU football game with my mom several years ago. When you walk into that stadium on game day you can feel the atmosphere pouring out for the Buckeyes. I must say I was beginning to doubt the outcome of the game in the last few minutes. With less than 30 seconds left on the clock, things seem to turn to the worst for the Buckeyes. Then with 3 seconds left on the 1-yard line they pulled off what seemed like the impossible.

I will never doubt the Buckeyes again. There have been some close games before, but this one tops them all. I agree with coach Day and understand his feelings towards Lou Holtz. It really does seem like every year everybody is against the Buckeyes for some reason. We never get the credit we deserve. I believe this will be the year we will win the national championship again.

Dylan King, Danville

To Brian: I just listened to Ryan Day's radio show, and not one word on his ill-advised decision to kick that last extra point vs. Notre Dame. We can't be the only two in Ohio questioning that decision that every Irish fan had to be delighted he made giving them the only chance they had at that point.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

Rob Oller: Lou Holtz has a lot to say about Ohio State and Ryan Day. How much of it is right?

To Brian: I'd like to know how Ohio State defines "toughness" without getting a touchdown (or first down) on consecutive plays. Two downs to get one yard, denied. Doesn't this offense have the speed to run a toss sweep with several blockers in front, to make it into the end zone? Yes, McCord was resilient – a promising trait, especially in the final drive. The defense certainly stood up the overrated Notre Dame offense, virtually unchallenged prior to hosting the Buckeyes. That's a good sign. But the inconsistency of the running game's You've-got-the-talent/Turn-on-the-jets ratio is disappointing. Even with favorable calls to advance the ball, OSU's offense looked average before that toughness was tested. Is it the O-line or a lack of play design?

I agree that Lou Holtz's pregame comments were a little off the wall. Did he suggest Ohio State bring their lunch because a long night was ahead or that Notre Dame was going to eat it? Did he forget who has dominated the series? (Aging coaches probably shouldn't give interviews – even a great leader). Nonetheless, the Buckeyes made the needed statement – the one for the record. But CFP ready? OSU's toughness is still undefined – some "step ups" – just not ready for prime time. Toughness will be gauged by progression against other Big Ten teams like Maryland, Penn State and Wisconsin. Yet, how good are those opponents with their respective (week 4) routs of once-competitive MSU, Iowa and Purdue? Ohio State's offense must improve in the red zone or only hope to win with field goals. But better 3 points than a zero.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

To Larry: The Buckeyes have two supremely physical games left, against Penn State and Michigan, and will get chances to prove Holtz wrong. Until then, he might be right.

To the editor: I know we can’t mention the team up north, but Sports Illustrated quotes Michigan offensive linesman (Trevor) Keegan that he expects to make “anywhere from $225,000 to half a million” in NIL money this year. OMG. After the Buckeyes kick the Wolverines’ keister, maybe Keegan will have to give a refund.

Michael Oser, Columbus

To Michael: And if Michigan wins, do all those Ohio State players have to give back their free cars?

