Mailbox: Readers want changes in college football recruiting, transfer rules

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

On NIL in college sports

To the editor: It is time to adjust the rules on NIL (name, image, likeness) that, in my opinion, is getting out of hand. It was never meant to be a recruiting tool. I have come around to accepting that college athletes should be allowed to receive some compensation in addition to their scholarships, but why should it become a bidding war that will destroy amateur athletics as we now know it? Why not consider the following idea: An athlete may receive compensation up to but not to exceed the national average amount that non-athlete graduates in the athlete's field of study receive as a starting salary in their first year after graduation. The average salaries would be determined and published by the NCAA so amounts would not become a recruiting tool. Just a thought worth considering.

Louis A. Nobile, Columbus

To Louis: If that rule were enacted, my guarantee is that none of the athletes would register as journalism majors. They would barely be able to afford lunch.

On indoor soccer in Columbus

To the editor: Congratulations to Columbus Soccer Organization! The indoor soccer facility has long been needed and I congratulate the CSO Board and director of coaching Tom Velek for their vision in making this happen. Our city is so fortunate to have such an outstanding organization in our community. We have played soccer all over the Southeast with our children, and to have an indoor facility is a luxury that communities our size do not have. The coaches and volunteers work countless hours year round to ensure that this program is successful, and the purchase of this facility is really evident of the hard work and dedication by so many coming to fruition. Danette Starks

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (15) takes a snap in front of head coach Ryan Day during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

On Ohio State football

To Brian: One has to wonder why coach Day (or any other college coach) would want so many quarterbacks competing for the starting job - currently six, including two recruits from Dublin, and, soon, Lincoln Kienholz. Prentiss "Air" Noland arrives in 2024. And possibly, Ryan Montgomery for 2025. Of course, a team needs talent-ready athletes when injuries occur and for game-time experience. But, in view of their number it stands to reason that one or more of them will eventually use the portal at season's end, some hopeful, others dismayed, second-guessing their initial college choice. Will another school give them a chance to lead the offense with possibly others vying, thus repeating the cycle?

I understand players aren't promised to start, knowing that they will have to earn that honor. It's part of growing up. But in OSU's case, the deck is stacked against these QBs-in-waiting. It seems like overkill even for a perennial power. And coach Day says he doesn't recruit "backups." Is it worth the battle for the top spot if a highly recruited player takes his skills elsewhere? Such a star player could haunt the Buckeyes down the road.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

To Larry: This is not a flaw of Day. If all these QBs want to attend the same school, he has his pick. And with kids, you never know who will rise or fall. Also, it says a lot about a player such as Kienholz, who could have remained committed to Washington or gone somewhere else and had a better chance to play. Yes, he still may transfer, but coaches have to like someone who is up for the challenge.

Black and white file photo - 1983 - Archie Griffin, left, and ex-coach Woody Hayes share some conversation at dinner table. (Dispatch Photo by Ken Chamberlain) Taken Nov. 21, 1983.

On college sports

To Brian: College athletes change schools as casually as changing socks now. We know that these amateurs now make millions, but the details are kept a tight-lipped secret, so pardon me if I'm a little skeptical. Students flunk out of college every day, but scholarship athletes who are laser focused on their athletic craft manage to rarely be a casualty of academic eligibility. And now we have legalized gambling in the mix. It's come a long way from when students had three years of eligibility, were truly amateurs, and Woody recruited Archie by talking mostly about academics.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

To Dennis: Yes, those were the good old days, but I bet Griffin would love to have had some of that NIL money. On the academic side, remember that these athletes have tutoring and up-close advising that most students don't have access to.

May 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks forward Joyner Holmes (24) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On Brittney Griner

To the editor: Basketball star Brittney Griner is now playing basketball again in the good old USA, where every sporting event starts with playing the Star Spangled Banner, and I hope Ms. Griner always stands up straight and sings loud and proud for our national anthem and convinces her teammates to do the same. Ms. Griner has experienced the hell hole of Russian incarceration and she should appreciate the country of her birth as the best place to live in the world.

Michael Oser, Columbus

More from the Mailbox:

Gordon Gee lets Bob Huggins survive at West Virginia after use of homophobic slur

How about pro football in Columbus? Bring back the Bulls in the USFL

NFL needs to investigate leak of CJ Stroud cognitive test

It's tough to watch a great player like Joey Votto struggling at the end

Reader doubles down on opinion that all Ohio State coaches should be paid the same

Did SEC favoritism help LSU in hoops the way it helped Georgia top Ohio State?

Readers sound off on Ohio State football coaches' salaries

Readers don't like timing of 'obscene' raises for Ohio State football coaches

Praise for The Dispatch's Adam Jardy; and does March Madness have correct format?

Here's hoping Ohio State football's new quarterback runs more than CJ Stroud did

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Readers want changes in college football recruiting, transfer rules