Mailbox: Readers unhappy with Peacock, Bigfoot, streaming and Dispatch negativity

On Ohio State football

To the editor: I am old enough to remember TV before cable. We had channels 4, 6, 10 and PBS. OSU football was always televised locally because - let’s be real- the games were always sold out. Then came the cable channels, and all of a sudden we needed to pay extra to see the Buckeyes. So we dished out more money to have these extra channels. Well, today I found out that the regular season Purdue vs. OSU game is streaming only on a pay-to-view app Peacock. Really? Who decides that the fans of OSU must now pay extra to watch the game? Is there no limit to the greed that is shared among the powers that be? Who negotiated this? Curious. Please, someone educate me.

Debbie Fox, Bexley

To Debbie: The conference negotiated this as a way to make more money. Simple as that. Supply and demand will direct things.

To the editor: I was so disappointed about needing to pay even more to watch the Purdue game, I wrote coach Day, athletic director Gene Smith, the athletic department's communications manager and the OSU Board of Trustees. I hope this is the last time Buckeye world hears about a game being on Peacock or any other streaming service.

Amy Eisenbach

To Amy: The Big Ten's new media rights agreements runs through the 2029-30 season, and the Ohio State men's basketball team will play five games on Peacock this season. So, expect more peacocks in your life for a while.

To the editor: As an avid sports TV watcher, I am extremely displeased with the NBC/Peacock streaming of Big Ten games. No pregame, horribly under-prepared or lacking-in-talent broadcasters and major production errors such as replays being shown over live action or lack of replays on important plays. Loss of sound, video freeze and pixelizations during the game, but perfect on commercials makes me wonder why the Big Ten has so disrespected its fans.

The Big Ten must demand better from NBC. I know I certainly will. My local high school radio broadcasts are better than what I was subjected to on this attempt to stream. The $6 subscription was a waste of my time and money.

Kenneth Seibert

To Kenneth: Well, since you already paid, you can now watch "Five Nights at Freddy's," "Amber, The Girl Behind the Alert," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" over and over again!

To Brian: My larger grievance with OSU being on Peacock became the Bigfoot beef jerky commercial. It got beyond being sophomoric, and the ladies in the room didn't need to keep seeing that. I won't be watching Peacock anymore, and when they televise OSU again it'll be like old times listening on radio and, when watching the BTN replay, staying up late those Saturday nights to watch the 11 p.m. delayed broadcast on PBS. And I'm not likely to feel compelled to begin snacking on beef jerky any time soon.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

To Dennis: The Bigfoot commercial was gross. The next time I see Bigfoot go into a stadium restroom, I'll move on to the next one even if it's several sections away. And I wish my Peacock stream had skipped over that commercial rather than key third downs.

To Mr. White: I read the article this morning regarding Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's opinions regarding the streaming of college sports. As the day went on and the longer I thought about the article, the angrier I became. As another lifelong supporter of college sports and Buckeye Nation, I feel compelled to say Mr. Petitti needs to resign from his position immediately. The truth of the matter is, streaming services are merely exploiting sports fans in search of revenues, making the public responsible for their bad business decisions. There is no evolution, nor do I have to be shown the way while you shove the knife in my back after you've picked my pocket. What commissioner Petitti and his athletic director cronies have done is support the sellout of their university fan bases to help fund their ridiculous NIL circus. But that's for a whole other letter. All they do is disgrace and destroy a once-proud sport in the name of Rolls Royces and diamond watches. Let the commissioner lead and show us the way. He surely knows what's best! His job used to be put his conferences sports in as many living rooms as possible.

James Smith

To Joseph: Unfortunately for you but fortunately for the member schools, the commissioner's job these days is to increase revenue any way possible.

To the editor: The Dispatch lambasting OSU quarterback success in the NFL is yet another negative article about OSU football. The topic very well could’ve been about coach Ryan Day's development of first-round quarterbacks, and becoming the quarterback whisperer of college football. The continued Dispatch journalist opinion that Joe Burrow is an LSU quarterback lacks insight. Both schools should receive credit. Obviously, coach Day had significant influence on Burrow's development. Even Texas sent Ewers off for a year of coach Day's tutoring.

Another article discussing the recruits that OSU missed out on was obviously a move to create negativity about around the program. It failed to mention that OSU has the No. 2 class in the nation and the only team to have five five-star recruits. It appeared to be trying to make news where there was no news.

The Dispatch's constant attack on OSU football fans is also puzzling. Your attack on fans is an attack on your subscribers. We are noticing. OSU fans are devout fans. The Columbus Dispatch's caricature of the program and the fans is despicable. I have been a subscriber since the mid-1980s. I read the first couple lines of the articles on OSU football. You can immediately tell whether it’s one of those negative articles again. I do not read them. And I’m beginning to wonder why I am still a subscriber.

Alan Ward

