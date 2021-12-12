Mailbox: Is Quinn Ewers the new Curt Flood? Did refs let Michigan get away with holding?

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers watches from the sideline on Saturday.

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

On Quinn Ewers

Dear Mr. White: Some day we might remember the Texas high school phenom and Ohio State tourist Quinn Ewers the same way we remember Curt Flood. (For those under 70, Curt Flood was the St. Louis Cardinal player whose suit against MLB 50 years ago paved the way for baseball free agency.) Turns out Ewers, as a five-star high school QB, was offered equity in a beverage company only to discover Texas law precluded name image and likeness profiteering for high schoolers. Solution: graduate high school, enroll at Ohio State and head back to Texas in December. Both Quinn and his father have said “We don’t need the money; it’s the principle,” and by some accounts Ewers will depart Columbus with a million principled Buckeye bucks that he didn’t have before.

While ADs, coaches, fans and the press pine for the halcyon days of the “amateur student athlete,” NIL (and the transfer portal) are here to stay and represent (wildly underreported) seismic changes in high school and college football. Curt Flood would be pleased.

Jon Armstrong, Columbus

Dear Jon: Ewers is indeed the first quarterback to make millions while participating in merely two handoff plays. But he didn't force any rule or labor changes. He either made a bad choice in schools or underestimated his own impatience. Or both. He could have gone to any school, but picked one where waiting in line and learning is required.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) chases Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27.

On Ohio State vs. Michigan

Dear Editor: Yes, our guys both coaching and playing didn't have a good game at all, period. We had championship type players without having the heart of a champion. However, after re-evaluating that loss it did appear that TTUN's offensive line did in fact get away with multiple holdings that were never called. Coach Day should've been on the officials all game for that mess. No excuses, but it's no wonder those running lanes were so wide open. Our young team will be back with the heart of a champion along with the championship type players!

Story continues

Robb Price

Dear Editor: I guess no one noticed that Michigan wasn't called for holding even though they were holding on every play. It is hard to get a sack when your players are being held.

David Bishop

Dear Robb, David: I don't buy holding as an excuse for getting pummeled. But if holding was being allowed, perhaps the Ohio State offensive linemen should have started grabbing blue jerseys.

On THE Ohio State University

To the editor: For Douglas Cook and others, saying THE Ohio State University is not an affectation, it is merely emphasizing the actual name of the institution since 1878, i.e. The Ohio State University.

Robert Hengen, Columbus

Let's get to know the Georgia Bulldogs, led by coach Kirby Smart, who like Jim Harbaugh, is now coaching his alma mater. He's 64-15 in six seasons at Georgia, including now five straight New Years Six bowl game berths and second spot in the College Football Playoff.

On the College Football Playoff

To Brian: The CFP committee often gets a lot of complaints each season for their picks. Usually, things work out and time erases any "mistakes." But this year the issue is with retaining Georgia. Alabama has now beaten them six straight times. I say throw away the rankings and avoid this possible matchup. I always wonder why teams (e.g. Oklahoma State, Utah) would want to play the same team that they had previously defeated in the same season. I know the answer is m-o-n-e-y. (I call it greed). However, there's really no one else that can fit in and win the playoff.

I don't think Cincinnati, Michigan or others like Baylor or Notre Dame would beat Alabama. Ohio State was equally thumped last year just as Georgia last week. But, for me, Baylor is the best choice, provided their starting QB, Gerry Bohanon, has recovered from a hamstring injury. I realize the committee would have to check his status before deciding on the final four teams — perhaps an unusual request — but otherwise, ratings could drop if it's Georgia again. Zzzzz.

Larry Cheek, Dublin

To Larry: There aren't many who don't think Georgia is one of the four best teams in the nation. Doesn't seem fair to exclude them because they have trouble beating Alabama.

Dear Editor: Imagine the excitement there would be this weekend if the conference championships got automatic bids to the playoffs. It could be done and would generate a mountain of money. Eleven conference champions and five at large. Bowls continue as always. Early playoff losers available. Fairness with real champions, real upsets and a mountain of money. No brainer.

Joseph H. Carr, Upper Arlington

Kenny Pickett runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the ACC championship game.

On fake slides

Hi Brian: Did you see Kenny Pickett's fake slide in the Pitt-Wake Forest game? No doubt he was ecstatic with the results of what happened. However, the rules committee best jump into action to fix this type of QB skullduggery now. As you would expect, the defense totally gave up on this play. The QB is basically the "sacred cow" of everyone on the field. Defensive players are not risking a 15 -yard unsportsmanlike call or player ejection when they envision a QB about to go down of his own volition. Even worse, the next QB that does actually slide (or start to) is liable to get his head torn off.

Rick Higgins Columbus

Hi Rick: Indeed, Pickett will be the last quarterback to fake a slide and keep going. The NCAA was thinking like you and banned the fake slide last week.

More from The Mailbox

Ohio State lost to Michigan in football, and people aren't happy

On OSU's hard-to-watch defense, overrated Cincinnati and, yes, Ryan Day's salary

Ryan Day needs to call more run plays; and, of course, more mail on Day's salary

'Garbage officiating' in Penn State game; and more on Ryan Day's salary

Ryan Day's salary (cont.), weird head-butting, high school playoff inequality

More Urban Meyer, plus how many professors you could hire with Ryan Day's salary

Plenty of backlash for Urban Meyer, and non-Daves weigh in on stadium noise

Media, and social media, equally to blame in Urban Meyer mess

Empathy for K'Vaughan Pope, plus more debate about loud music

Too much 'ear-splitting' music at Ohio State games?

Enough about Ryan Day's beard; what about local colleges?

Shohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth? Table that discussion for 20 years

OHSAA gets it right with expanded playoffs; Cleveland baseball got it wrong

Does it make any sense to sit maskless in a packed Ohio Stadium?

Ohio State opener was a horrible mess, from ticketing to Kerry Coombs and beyond

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Quinn Ewers is like Curt Flood; Michigan got away with holds: Letters