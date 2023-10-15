Mailbox: Peacock, Ohio State football run game have readers upset

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. Letters are lightly edited for clarity.

On Ohio State football

To the editor: How dare the Big Ten and the Buckeyes deny the fans to watch Saturday's game unless they subscribe to Peacock TV! Many of us elderly and devoted fans do not have upgraded smart TVs, leaving us to either go to a bar or not get to watch the game. Shame on the greedy administrations to allow this! First the outragious ticket prices, and now this. What's next? Pay per view for every game?

James Kosonovich, Newark

To James: Don't put that past them. No revenue streams will go untapped.

To the editor: The rating of the football officials working the OSU-Maryland game is amazing! So many times officials are chastised for being too picky enforcing the rules. The 2-yard coaching box being clear has been enforced and emphasized by officials and league officials' assigners for many years. In fact, football officials are rated by league assignors for properly enforcing the sideline being clear in the 2-yard belt.

With regard to the illegal motion, the OSU player in motion was obviously going forward at the time of the snap. This is a clear foul per the NCAA code and the high school code. The league assignor would downgrade an official for not calling the infraction. Obviously, the Maryland coach would be extremely upset for the foul not being called. As a high school football official for many decades, I am pleased that Brian White gave the officials a four-star rating. All high school sports need more officials, and now is the time for interested adults and students to step up and become an official. OHSAA encourages more people to become registered officials and support youth and high school sports.

Phil Colflesh

To Phil: Officials in all sports are underappreciated, especially at the high school and youth levels. It involves a lot of study and work, a lot of scrutiny and little pay. They deserve respect and thanks.

To the editor: Einstein said the definition of insanity is: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” I’m a fan of coach Ryan Day, but like all humans he falls into predictable habits on play calling. Always Running on first down, when the offensive line is not performing, guarantees the Buckeyes will put themselves behind the chains. Not good! But so does a (risky) swing pass that could lose a few yards (or turn into a pick-six.) And so does Kyle (human error), throwing it at the feet of a receiver at the line (like vs. Maryland!)

A short seven- or eight-yard pass, if completed to Marvin (who will be tightly covered) or to Fleming or Stover or Ebuka (if healthy), or Tate (probably not scouted much yet) on a crossing route or, better yet, a “safer” back shoulder out-route, puts the Bucks in a second-and-3. Or maybe they break a tackle for more yards.

The best run vs. Maryland, into the crowded line of scrimmage, got four yards, and most gained one or two yards. No matter how great our running backs are, if the O-line fails to block well, the opposing linebackers tackle our backs too quickly.

Spread things out, change some blocking schemes — or line personnel — and give our great backs a chance to use a good block to break a big one and at least gain five-plus yards and stay ahead of the chains. Five games is enough evidence that the five O-line players are not getting it done. C’mon coaches Day & Frey: Don’t be guilty of “insanity.” You’re better than that.

John Mariotti

To the editor: Any holes, unless quite large, generated by the current OSU line for the most part will not be found by yesterday's (in Maryland game) tandem. Both runners, when effective, run north and south, with all teams more than happy to see them run laterally. Neither have any burst or quickness like Henderson. And my question - unless injured - where's Hayden, who ran well last year as a freshman. No reason not to give him several series which makes a defense see a different style running back.

Earl Molnar

On the NFL in Europe

To the editor: Why do they play games in Europe? Disadvantage: 1. Loss of home game for a team; 2. West coast games on at 6 a.m.; 3. No advantage for players. They get paid the same. Except for the commish; 4. Most fans don’t give a darn. Serves no purpose.

Advantages: None

Jeffrey Kurtz

To Jeffrey: You missed what the NFL sees as advantage No. 1 and the end of the conversation: $$$$$$

