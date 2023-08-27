Mailbox: Does Ohio State football need to hire a search party to find a quarterback?

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

On Ohio State and college football

To the editor: While the front-page headline of the Aug. 23 Columbus Dispatch announced the selection of the new president of Ohio State, Ted Carter, the bigger story is on page one of the sports section, namely that Ryan Day, head coach of the Buckeye football team, has yet to name his starting quarterback. Maybe OSU needs to hire a search committee for that, too.

Syd Lifshin Columbus

To Syd: Carter is coming to town from Nebraska, so let's hope he hasn't called Day and recommended he start Adrian Martinez, whose college career seemed to last forever.

Rob Oller: Ohio State still playing musical chairs at quarterback, which feels alarming

To the editor: After the Buckeyes' football championship in 2002, an NCAA representative assured me that 14-game seasons would never again occur. Of course, he lied to me. Starting in 2024, a Division I team will have to play at least 15 games, and very likely 16 games, to win the national title. The NCAA does not care about the health and education of these "student-athletes." There is just too much money to be made off of the wear and tear of these young bodies.

David Hayhurst, Columbus

To The Sports Editor: As college football season prepares to start for 2023, please permit me to rant about all of the things ruining college football:

1. NIL and the greed that it has brought everywhere throughout the game.

2. Greedy, spoiled players who now look at college football as nothing more than a two- or three-year minor league for the NFL.

3. Nationally ranked players in recruiting who come to the Bucks and don't appreciate or care about the rivalry with (Michigan) and other traditions.

4. High ticket and concession prices at the Shoe and bowl games. By the way, the Peach Bowl is a lousy, rinky-dink bowl venue for many reasons and shouldn't be in the major bowl rotation.

5. Conference realignment. Does anyone really want USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten? And how does an enormous, 18-team conference benefit Buckeye fans?

6. Greedy players sitting out bowl games because they might get hurt for the pros. Use that NIL money and buy a Lloyds of London brokered insurance policy, greedy players, so that you can play in the bowl games and support your school and teammates.

7. The growing disrespect for the traditional and great bowls like the Rose. With the demise of the Pac-12, the tradition of the Rose Bowl is undoubtedly dead - very, very sad.

8. Ryan Day and others saying that the Bucks/(Michigan) should not be the last game of the season. If Buckeyes/(Michigan) will be playing for the Big Ten title a week later, make the traditional nooner the championship game and cancel the Big 10 championship game rematch. They'll lose all that revenue, but so be it.

9. By the way, which of the now 18 teams in the league are the "Big Ten?" Eight schools are left out. I could submit my nominations for the omissions.

Thanks for permitting me to rant. GO BUCKS, if I can stomach watching this hot mess.

Ray Eichenberger, Reynoldsburg

To Ray: Other than that, you love college football, right?

To Brian: In response to your response to Rick Roberts and his view on the OSU games on the Peacock network, you said, "You can see the game and also get 'Yellowstone,' 'The Office,' 'Law and Order,' etc.," and my thoughts are, "I don't care" and "I don't care" and "I don't care" and "etc." With streaming, there are so many choices, most of which are meaningless crap. I guess the only remaining option is to go into the woods and watch the river run.

Dr. Paul Carringer

To the editor: Cal and Stanford’s saga has exposed some uncomfortable truths about college sports. While athletic conferences aren’t tasked with increasing scholastic success, one would still assume that having great academic institutions as members would be a source of pride for any conference. And, in Stanford’s case, adding the school would also bring solid sports programs with championship pedigree to their league. But winning championships isn’t what drives college sports. So, what do these college sports conferences care about? Apparently only money.

Aria Alaudini, Columbus

To Aria: True, and not a shocker at all.

To the editor: Ryan Day needs to clap back at Dispatch writer Joey Kaufman for his article entitled "Too Much?" in last Sunday's Dispatch. Ryan Day can do it all and lead his Buckeyes to the national championship this year despite having a new quarterback and calling the plays. I am an optimistic sort of guy, and I believe in our $9.5 million Superman coach named Ryan Day.

Michael N. Oser, Columbus

To Michael: Buckeye fans are hoping Superman figures a way to solve his maize and blue Kryptonite.

To Brian: The Buckeyes open with the Hoosiers, who have a history of giving our boys a tough game no matter what their record is. Indiana seemed to be on the upswing in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when their only regular-season loss was to Ohio State. But their young, talented quarterback transferred to a higher profile school, and they have fallen back into mediocrity. It's easy to be a fan of Ohio State, which has had only 16 losing conference records in their 110 Big Ten seasons. It's the fans of Indiana I have to really respect, who will still be rooting for another underdog team that has had only 18 winning conference records in 123 years in the Big Ten.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

To Dennis: I, too, feel for fans of teams such as Indiana. But the "no matter what" part doesn't apply to the past two years, which were drubbings of 56-14 and 54-7. If the score isn't similar next week, there are issues either on the Ohio State offensive line or at quarterback. Or both.

On tennis in Cincinnati

Dear Brian: Why is there no mention of a major tennis tournament (Western & Southern Open) approximately an hour away in Mason, Ohio? The top 10 players in the world, male and female, and many more are there as well. This is the last tournament before the U.S Open, and they all are trying to find their place in the last Grand Slam of the year. To have such an event so close by, yet ignored by The Dispatch is very hard to understand. Can you explain this to the massive number of tennis players and spectators of our sport?

Pat Rhoads, Columbus

To Pat: The tournament in Mason is a great event, and it's sad that it might be leaving Ohio. It's a difficult tournament to get in our print editions with our early deadlines, with players taking the court on consecutive days and, therefore, making the news of their matches very old by the time you get your morning newspaper. But we did indeed use the fine coverage from The Cincinnati Enquirer daily on Dispatch.com, where you can find plenty of coverage of all sports that doesn't fit in the print edition.

On James Harden and the NBA

To the editor: Saw where James Harden got fined $100,000. What a mere pittance for someone who makes millions. Hold players accountable for what they say.

Harden has made $165 million in his career. That (fine is) like $100 for a regular Joe. If Harden doesn't like his situation, then retire. Players now a days have no sense of normalcy.

Dave Waller, Grove City

