Mailbag: UE and USI men's basketball, best teams in each conference, injuries and success

EVANSVILLE — It’s mailbag time. I cover a lot in this one, from the University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball teams to the Missouri and Ohio Valley conferences, so I’ll spare you a long lede and jump right in.

Let’s have some fun.

When will Chuck Bailey III move into the starting lineup? - Tony S.

You’d think it’d have to be soon, but I really don’t know. He’s performed in a way that shows he’s clearly ready for this level and is one of the top five players on UE’s team.

I think coach David Ragland likes his energy boost off the bench, too. Having Bailey fresh and enter to run at guys with tired legs is definitely a good thing.

Do I think he should be starting? Yes. But I see the reasoning to have him as your sixth man. I wouldn’t be stunned if he started in the future.

Evansville’s Chuck Bailey III (4) drives as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Murray State Racers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Murray State beat Evansville 81-59.

Is Kiyron Powell suspended for a few games, or off the team? - Josh L.

As far as I’m aware, he should be back for the next game. Coach Stan Gouard said he was out because of conduct detrimental to the team against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, but my assumption is that he’ll be back for Little Rock.

I reached out to a team spokesperson for this question who said, “Should be. I haven’t heard anything different.” That’s not necessarily a guarantee, but I’d expect him to be back.

Purple Aces could finish ____ with Ben Humrichous ____ without? - March to the Arch Podcast

We’ve only seen him in the Valley twice: Missouri State and Northern Iowa. UE is a completely different team with him compared to without him.

The obvious thing the Aces miss is his scoring. He’s a versatile forward who can shoot 3s, pass and put the ball on the floor. But I think people overlook his rebounding and defense.

Since he’s been out, the Aces have been out-rebounded by 54 in five games. UE hasn’t looked the same defensively. Without his blocking and shot disruptions, the Aces’ defense is a shell of itself.

I think UE could finish in the 6-9 range with him. Without him, I think the Aces could finish 11th or 12th based on the Murray State and Bradley games.

In your opinion, who are the top 4 teams in the OVC and MVC so far this year? - Kent G.

I was asked about the MVC’s multi-bid potential, so I’ll also answer that here. Barring Indiana State and Drake going crazy for the rest of the season, I think they’re both one-bid leagues.

I think it’s Morehead State and the rest in the OVC. It’s a well-balanced league and you can see that with the early results. After MSU, in no particular order because they’re all pretty even, I’d say UT Martin, SIUE and Western Illinois. The Skyhawks and Cougars obviously have the talent to contend with anyone. The Leathernecks have been a welcome surprise. WIU isn’t the best shooting team but its rebounding gives it tons of opportunities. Defensively, WIU has been one of the best in the league. Coach Chad Boudreau has done an excellent job with the Leathernecks.

It’s a tossup between Drake and Indiana State for top and then I’ll go with Belmont and Bradley in the MVC. The Bulldogs just beat the Sycamores but they also got blown out by Belmont. ISU is a wagon when it doesn’t turn it over. Bradley has looked dangerous now back at full strength and the Bruins, with a young roster I thought was a year away from competing, have been impressive. Malik Dia is my frontrunner for newcomer of the year.

Do UE’s current issues in the losing streak run deeper than Humrichous’ injury? - Buggsy on X

Some yes, some no.

Watching the games against Murray State and Bradley, you’d struggle to find one player who turns those around. It’s a team sport and the Aces were bad. Their overall play was sloppy.

On the “no” end, look at how important he’s been on both sides. His scoring, rebounding, passing, defending, etc.: That’s hard to replace. No one, at the time of writing, has stepped up to fill that void. Sometimes it looks like some guys are trying to do too much to accommodate.

On the “yes” end, we’ve seen UE play well without him. The first half at Cincinnati was some of the best basketball the Aces have played. They went on a 19-2 run at Indiana State, one of the clear MVC favorites, without him. The capabilities are there, they just haven’t been on display enough.

Evansville’s Ben Humrichous (13) takes the court as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Do you have to be physically at a ballgame to report on it or can you watch on ESPN? - Tim W.

Mostly yes.

There are some exceptions (UE vs. Southeast Missouri State, USI vs. Lindenwood) but there has to be a reason outside it just being a game. I’m obviously still live tweeting and covering on that end, but I’m not writing a story off every road game I’m not at.

This was put in place to have more time to work on features, analysis, mailbags, etc.

Is Year 2 already considered a success for Ragland regardless of how the Valley regular season goes? - Baker

I want to say yes because of the doubled win total and style of play, but I’ll do so with an asterisk.

If UE finishes bottom of the MVC again, that can’t be considered a success regardless of how many wins came in the non-conference slate. That being said, I think most people can accept the state of the program being rebuilt. I’ve maintained that the Aces are more of a longer-term project like Kennesaw State than an instant fix like Fairleigh Dickinson. There has to be some MVC progress before this can be labeled a 100% success.

David Ragland: Evansville men's basketball coach honored with prestigious midseason award

That being said, there had to be signs of life in Year 2. That’s been answered. Yes, the non-conference slate wasn’t exactly Herculean, but many of those are teams the Aces either did or would have lost to last season. Last year’s team lost to SEMO and Ball State and wouldn’t have touched Tennessee-Martin or Chattanooga. I’m not sure they beat Tennessee Tech, and if they do, it’s not as convincing.

What is your favorite college basketball conference and why? - Chris

I would say the Big East. That’s not to say it’s the best, because the best men’s basketball conference is the Big 12 and the best women’s basketball conference is the Big 10. I just enjoy the style of play from the top Big East teams the most. Connecticut, Creighton, St. John’s, etc. play entertaining hoops.

Which OVC mascot would win in a Hunger Games scenario? - Eric R.

I asked the March to the Arch Podcast guys who would win in a Hunger Games between MVC mascots. I agreed with them on the Bears, Bruins or Flames.

Here’s my OVC take:

Out:

Screaming Eagles

Golden Eagles

Eagles

Redhawks

Skyhawks

Leathernecks

Competitive:

Spartans

Cougars

Panthers

Contenders:

Lions

Tigers

The Tennessee State Tigers win, according to Google, because tigers are more agile and are faster than lions. Sorry, Lindenwood.

