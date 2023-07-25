Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Alabama football's place in the SEC West | Goodbread

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title game in Atlanta in seven of the last 11 years, making fairly routine work of a challenge — winning the West division — that's not the least bit easy. It's not going to get any easier this fall, in what will be the final season of divisional play in the league. In fact, predictions for the West order of finish were largely split at SEC Media Days, with the Crimson Tide edging out the Tigers by a slight margin, and USA TODAY Network experts called it LSU's way, also in a tight race.

Below, readers of The Tuscaloosa News weigh in on what's to come in the SEC West's farewell appearance. Teams are ranked by the aggregate votes of mailbag participants, with a comment from one on each school. Onto the mailbag!

Rusty from Huntsville ranked Alabama first and writes: Hungry and motivated with two of the most difficult conference games at home (Tennessee, LSU).

Hey Rusty: Seems like every SEC West projection out there foresees a close, two-team race between Alabama and LSU, which is exactly what it boiled down to a year ago. I'm no different, and I can see Alabama finding a way, but UA faces more unknowns at more key positions.

2. LSU

Ted from Birmingham ranked LSU second and writes: So much fell into place for LSU last year, from the quarterback to freshman offensive tackles holding it together, to (linebacker) Harold Perkins hitting his stride at the right time. That's a lot of stars aligning. I don't see the same good fortune circling back for a team that'll be on the road at Alabama and Ole Miss.

Hey Ted: Jayden Daniels' development was timely for sure. But there's no reason to think he and those young offensive tackles won't be even better for the experience. Plus, LSU is bringing back oh-so-much talent on a defensive line that should be the SEC's best. My prediction: a Tigers-Bulldogs rematch in Atlanta.

3. Texas A&M

Barry from Vestavia ranked TAMU third and writes: Talent finally kicks in, but the Jimbo Fisher/Bob Petrino combo will hit some bumps.

Hey Barry: And what fascinating bumps they promise to be! They've probably widened the doorways in the football facility to make sure these two egos can both pass through. If QB Conner Weigman's playing career doesn't work out, he'll at least be able to write a riveting book on what it's like being caught between Fisher and Petrino.

4. Ole Miss

Kerry from Trussville ranked Ole Miss fourth and writes: I might have ranked Ole Miss higher, but it plays a brutal schedule (at Georgia, at Alabama). Who did Lane Kiffin make mad in the SEC scheduling office?

Hey Kerry: Kiffin's been known to rub some people the wrong way, but no thanks to him, the Rebels for years have had Vanderbilt as a permanent crossover (at least until next year). We saw the very best and worst from Ole Miss in 2022, with a 7-0 start followed by a brutal November collapse, landing the Rebels in this very spot a year ago. Fans should expect more in '23, but objectively speaking, middle of the pack is a safe spot for the Rebels.

5. Auburn

Chase from Trophy Club, TX, ranked Auburn 3rd and writes: I think Hugh Freeze reenergizes the team and fan base and they have a good season.

Hey Chase: I was with you until the good season part. In time, it's going to be a dangerous offense on the Plains, but Freeze can't do his thing without the right quarterback to run it, and I'm not at all convinced he's got the right guy on campus yet. By season's end, I expect Freeze to be preaching patience.

Hank from Mobile ranked Arkansas fifth and writes: The piggies have been a doormat ever since Petrino got run out of town. They're really just a mirror image of Ole Miss: always solid on offense, and so awful on defense they can't get out of their own way.

Hey Hank: Another similarity between Arkansas and Ole Miss: two good head coaches. I'm a Sam Pittman believer, even though I don't believe recruiting will ever be easy for a program that doesn't have enough in-state talent and can't crack bordering states against LSU, Texas A&M, and now even more with SEC expansion, Texas and Oklahoma. I've got the Hogs in the five spot.

7. Mississippi State

Alex from Florida picked MSU seventh and writes: Someone has to lose all these games.

Hey Alex: This exercise would've been unanimous in placing MSU in the cellar. I've just got a hard time slotting Arkansas and Mississippi State at the bottom of the division when they've each got one of the best returning quarterbacks in the conference. Will Rogers has an upset or two in him.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Goodbread: Mailbag readers weigh in on Alabama's place in the SEC West