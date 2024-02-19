Mailbag: From Nate Oats' suitors to Ryan Williams predictions, readers inquire | Goodbread

While the Alabama basketball season steams toward another postseason run, Alabama football sits in the dead of the offseason. Still, readers have questions on both. From hoops coach Nate Oats' status to new football coach Kalen DeBoer's new offense and how star recruit Ryan Williams might fit into it, we run the gamut here. Onto the mailbag!

Shane from Lakeway, TX writes: Like the rest of Bama Nation, I’m very excited to see DeBoer’s offense run with Alabama athletes at the Spring game. How much of the offense do you think we’ll see, and how much will the new staff keep under wraps until the regular season?

Hey Shane: Ultimately, from DeBoer's standpoint, A-Day is just one of 15 important practices and public view doesn't change that. You obviously won't see a complete unveiling, but that will have more to do with a fundamentals-first installation process than hiding nuances from 2024 opponents. Keeping things basic better-exposes players' basic understanding.

CJ from Birmingham writes: I suddenly am getting popups on my phone about Nate Oats' buyout and what schools would be interested in him. We don't need to let him get away. I love what he has done with our program. What is the status of the new basketball/gymnastics facility? They need to get those shovels in the ground!

Hey CJ: The bad news is, a new likely arena isn't a short-term reality, unless some awfully big checks are written. If there's good news, it's that a new arena isn't a deal-breaker issue when it comes to retaining Oats long-term. Upon agreeing to his last extension about a year ago, Oats noted a new facility is "a bigger deal for the fans, the donors, the people who come and watch the game than the players and the coaches that coach in it." He's already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country and his buyout is massive, prohibitively so, for almost any potential suitor. For now, adding more water to the program's NIL plant is a better and cheaper way to keep the coach happy.

Ross from Paris, TX writes: (The) nine-game SEC football schedule in 2026 seems to be heading toward the 6-3 model but why can't we do 8-1 and give the fans a little variety. I’m even okay with 9-0.

Hey Ross: The tangle is pretty simple, but how it untangles isn't. The league is going to push for whatever format best maintains matchups that represent high-ratings inventory for ESPN — because money — and that means protecting key rivalries that always draw eyeballs. That's ultimately best for each school's bottom line, but athletic directors and coaches also look at it from a win-loss standpoint, which splinters consensus. The 6-3 format is overkill, as you suggest, because most schools don't have three rivals that lock in big audiences. But 8-1 doesn't lock in nearly enough.

Terrence from Birmingham writes: Do you think (5-star WR signee) Ryan Williams will make a big splash in the fall?

Hey Terrence: I've seen enough big-time recruits make no freshman splash at all not to make assumptions about how anyone will make the monumental leap from high school football to SEC gridiron. That especially goes for freshmen who don't enroll early and go through spring practice (Williams will be a summer enroller). That said, it's hard to ignore all the factors that point toward Williams making an early difference. He's a dynamic and explosive talent who will join a relatively inexperienced receiving corps with no clear go-to man, and no clear deep threat. He'll do so in a pass-happy offense, and he plays a position where freshmen tend to break through more often than any other spot on the field. I won't predict instant stardom, but I won't be shocked by it.

