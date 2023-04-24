Mailbag: Jalen Milroe is Alabama's best athlete, and that can be the QB edge | Goodbread

Spring has sprung, at least when it comes to Alabama football.

The Crimson Tide stacked its shoulder pads for the offseason on Saturday with the Crimson squad's 30-21 win over the White squad in the A-Day game. Quarterback play gave Alabama fans plenty to lose sleep over this summer after top contenders Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson combined for 31-for-63 passing and three interceptions. But there was plenty to watch elsewhere.

The Sounding Board, my team of readers that makes a mailbag column possible, has thoughts. And if you'd like to join the Sounding Board, send me an email at the address below. Onto the mail!

Douglas from Birmingham writes: Milroe and Simpson both looked bad and there's no nicer way to say it. Was Bryce so good that we forgot what it looks like to struggle at that position? Who do you give the edge to at this point?

Hey Douglas: Some decompression from Bryce Young Delirium is probably in order, but at the same time, it's obvious that neither quarterback looked ready to take command of the offense on A-Day. As for an edge, I think Milroe is Alabama's best athlete. To my eye, there isn't a more impressive combination of size, speed and quickness anywhere on the roster. He can make Alabama's running game significantly more dynamic on read-option plays. Simpson is a good athlete, Milroe is a great one. Given that, I think Simpson has to be clearly better as a passer to win the job. If they're equals as passers, whether that means equally good or equally inconsistent, it only makes sense to put the best athlete on the field.

Tyler from Louisville writes: With the obvious peaks and valleys (some greater than others) of the QBs, it seems that all the reps these guys can get are key. Is there any worry that splitting reps with the 1's between now and September could be detrimental? I know this goes against Saban’s typical "competition makes everyone better" but the QB play on Saturday was incredibly inconsistent. I've been QB-spoiled since ‘16.

Hey Tyler: Playing with the 1's can make a quarterback look better, but doesn't generate improvement. As well, keep in mind that one of them will command the majority of reps with the starting unit by the end of fall camp, even if the starter isn't announced until game week.

Ross from Paris writes: If coach wants a big crowd (for a scrimmage), what’s the best thing to make it a better experience for the fans? A good looking field … a new paint job? Halftime entertainment … Red Panda on grass? More than 3 songs available for the DJ? This is my stop-gap between the bowl game and opening day. I’m coming no matter what but let’s make it a more exciting event.

Hey Ross: Maybe Auburn coach Hugh Freeze's idea of playing another school in the spring game is the answer. Nick Saban, when asked, wasn't opposed to it. Still, even if two schools were involved, you'd still have a lot of typical restrictions in place, such as no live tackling on special teams or on quarterbacks. By the way, I'm all for Red Panda on grass. Now that would be entertainment.

Ben from Huntsville writes: Why did Coach Saban have so many winners of individual awards at the A-Day game? He doesn't seem to be the type to give participation trophies.

Hey Ben: Multiple winners of the same Alabama spring practice award has been going on for a long time now, and I was about to suggest it probably goes back before Saban. But, hey, do the research, right? Indeed, it appears to be a Saban thing. For former coach Mike Shula, it was one player per award right up until his final spring practice as coach in 2006. Like you, I'm no fan of participation trophies, but I'm also not sure that label fits. It is just practice, after all (insert Allen Iverson soundbyte here). And while it's doubtful the players are motivated specifically to win a spring award, I imagine the validation of winning one can't hurt when it comes to motivation for summer workouts. From that standpoint, why not spread the love?

Ted from Memphis writes: Is Caleb Downs the most ready-to-play freshman of all the early enrollees?

Hey Ted: He certainly looked it, as did RB Justice Haynes, but I think this class is going to have a much wider impact than just two or three players. A lot of newcomers will end up in the two-deep depth chart, if not starters. As for Downs, he's looked poised to assert himself in this defense. If he does so, it'll be all the more impressive when you consider that so many of Nick Saban's other top safeties, from Mark Barron to Landon Collins to HaHa Clinton-Dix, spent most of their freshman years playing special teams.

