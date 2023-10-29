Mailbag: Can Iowa State football reach the Big 12 championship game?

WACO, Texas – Matt Campbell wanted to give a reminder.

Whatever bad taste has lingered from a disappointing 2021 and a frustrating 2022, his Iowa State football team has historically made November matter.

“That’s what our program has stood for,” Campbell said Saturday after a 30-18 victory at Baylor. “There’s been moments where we’ve succeeded and moments we haven’t.

“For us, our kids, the history of this place over the last eight years, that’s what the goal is.”

Consider that goal reached in 2023.

Iowa State improved to 5-3 overall, but more importantly to 4-1 in the Big 12 with a win over Baylor that will send the Cyclones into November in a tie for first place in the league.

The Cyclones have gone from rock bottom – losing 10-7 at Ohio – to sky-high heading into the season’s most important month. Iowa State’s defense remains top-notch, but the improvement of the offense and the stabilization of special teams have keyed this turnaround.

Quarterback Rocco Becht, even while playing perhaps his shakiest game since losing to Oklahoma, made critical plays at crucial moments, finishing 19 of 31 for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The running game, once completely inept, averaged 4.6 yards per play. Chase Contreraz, whose two misses at Ohio were hugely damaging, was 3 of 3 on field goals with two measuring longer than 40 yards.

The Cyclones are playing pretty darn good football.

“In the beginning of the season, we knew we had the ability to do what we’re doing right now,” Becht said. “It started off slow for us, but we have a young team and we were just getting in the groove of things.

“We’re in a good spot as a team, and we’ve got to keep staying with our precision and detail.”

Let’s get to questions in this week’s mailbag.

More: Instant analysis: Iowa State football enters November atop the Big 12 after beating Baylor

Can Iowa State reach the Big 12 championship game?

It’s borderline insane that this is a reasonable question with four games to play. It wasn’t that long ago that there was a legitimate concern about the Cyclones topping last season’s mark of one conference victory.

But with four games to play, Iowa State is in a tie for first place, and it’s wholly appropriate to wonder if the Cyclones can return to Arlington for the first time since 2020.

To bottom-line it, though, it’s going to be tough.

Yes, the Cyclones are in first place, but as many as six teams (depending on Oklahoma State’s Saturday night tilt against winless Cincinnati) might be as well. That makes the entire process all the more complicated.

Winning out would get the Cyclones back to Jerry World, but with games vs. Kansas, at BYU, vs. Texas and at Kansas State on the schedule, that’s a daunting proposition.

But that’s what Iowa State signed up for.

“Get to November and be in a position to go play meaningful football and championship-level football,” Campbell said. “Are we there yet? Are we that kind of team? Those things are left to figure out.”

Rank the final four games in terms of degree of difficulty for Iowa State.

4. At BYU (Nov. 11)

3. Kansas (Nov. 4)

2. Texas (Nov. 18)

1. At Kansas State (Nov. 25)

That’s a difficult exercise, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see my opinion on that change drastically as each week moves along (especially after the Texas vs. K-State matchup next week).

But here’s my thinking:

BYU : A road trip to the Mountain time zone ain’t easy, but BYU has had only marginally more success than its new Big 12 counterparts. Which is to say the Cougars are having a tough time adjusting to Power 5 football. I’d expect that to continue.

Kansas : The Jayhawks pulled off one of their most meaningful wins in years by beating Oklahoma on Saturday and they’re bowl-eligible in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in program history. Still, will there be an emotional letdown next week? And can they get it done in Ames?

Texas : The Longhorns have been right with Oklahoma as the two favorites in the Big 12, and they continue to play really well. This game is going to be a monster for Iowa State. What’s on Iowa State’s side of the ledger, though? Potential freezing November Midwest weather and a crowd that will be maniacal about sending Texas to the SEC with a loss at Jack Trice Stadium.

Kansas State: While Texas may be better than Kansas State – and we’ll find out when these teams meet next week – the Wildcats are undefeated at home, and they appear to just now be rounding into form. Since losing to Oklahoma State, Kansas State has won three straight by the combined score of 120-24. The Cats look legit.

More: Peterson's thoughts on Iowa State football victory at Baylor and first place in the Big 12

Does Iowa State’s recent resurgence recalibrate expectations for where they should finish?

Becht is certainly aiming high.

“Being tied for first right now is good and all,” the quarterback said, “but our goal is first in December.”

It’s good to have big dreams, but no matter how big the opportunity ahead of Iowa State is, the reality is that this young team has succeeded in making November matter. They’ve still got bowl eligibility ahead of them. They’ve still got bowl pecking order ahead of them. They, maybe, have playing for a conference championship ahead of them.

Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton is lifted by offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford after scoring a touchdown on Saturday at Baylor.

Whether they accomplish any of those goals or not, they’re getting the chance to play for them when the stakes for every team on their schedule is the highest. That’s incredibly valuable for such a young team that faced such long odds.

“The challenges only get bigger,” Campbell said, “when you do the job in September and October to build your team for these moments.”

At this point, I think it will be disappointing but not crushing if Iowa State fails to make a bowl game. Getting on the cusp after that 1-2 start while playing good football is an achievement for a team with so much youth that faced an unprecedented gambling scandal over the summer.

In essence, Iowa State has already passed its test for the 2023 season – pulling itself out of the depths in Athens, Ohio, to make November matter. Now the Cyclones are going for extra credit.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mailbag: Will Iowa State football make the most of November?