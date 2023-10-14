Mailbag: Is Iowa State football 'back' after 30-10 win at Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI – In the aftermath of Iowa State’s loss to Ohio in Week 3, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell did some public reflecting. He had, he felt, coached and made decisions in that game that were designed less to win the game but instead not to lose it.

Back in his home state a month later, Campbell certainly did not make that same mistake.

Campbell made aggressive decisions in critical spots Saturday, and he and the Cyclones (4-3, 3-1 Big 12) are returning to Ames in second place in the Big 12 as a result.

“You get to a point sometimes in your career -- man, you have some of the success we’ve had, and you’re worried about screwing it up and not giving your kids a chance to win,” Campbell said after the Cyclones secured a 30-10 win over Cincinnati. “We didn’t get here doing that. We got here by being a little bit fearless.

“That doesn’t mean we have to be crazy. It means we have to do a great job when the opportunity presents itself to be courageous enough to try to put our kids in position to be successful.”

Campbell called a fake field goal in the first half that led to a touchdown, and went for the jugular in the fourth quarter, eschewing a short field goal to go up 16 and instead going for it on fourth down to get a decisive touchdown.

It wasn’t just Campbell’s decision-making that offered such a stark contrast to the last time the Cyclones came to the Buckeye State, but an entirely different performance from Iowa State.

The Cyclones were dynamic offensively, stingy defensively and sharp on special teams. Essentially everything they weren’t a month ago.

“We’re starting to play games in the style that we need to win football games,” Campbell said. “You saw continued growth. I thought all three phases had some really great moments.”

Iowa State now gets to recharge with its bye week, and the Cyclones will do so in second place in the Big 12 with a viable path to a bowl game.

Let's get to your questions for this week's mailbag.

Does ISU have a legitimate chance of finishing top 3 in the Big 12?

The Cyclones certainly have a shot at finishing third in the Big 12, but they’re far from the only program with that chance. It’s clear at this point that behind Oklahoma and Texas, there is not a lot of separation in the conference.

In order to finish third, though, the Cyclones would have to have one heck of a month of November. Getting there could require Iowa State to beat BYU and Kansas State on the road and Kansas at home (plus winning at Baylor to finish off October).

Maybe the chaos of the Big 12 lowers the threshold, but that’s a pretty tough task. Doable, but difficult.

Is Iowa State back?

It probably can’t be overstated how crucial it was for Campbell and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to acknowledge how poorly the preseason plan for the offense was being executed.

Now, you can argue it shouldn’t have taken scoring seven points at Ohio to figure that out, but at the end of the day, Campbell and Scheelhaase got there.

Instead of stubbornly sticking to what worked in the past with different players, the Cyclones have adapted to the personnel they have on this roster, not the one they had in 2018 or 2020 or any other season the Cyclones reached a bowl game.

That’s breathed life into the offense, and into the season for the Cyclones.

Now, is Iowa State ‘back’ to being a team that can compete at the top of the Big 12?

I wouldn’t go that far. The Cyclones did lose by 30 to Oklahoma just a couple of weeks ago.

But the larger point is that Campbell and Co. have found a way to make it work right now with this group, and, given the youth and talent on the field, that could pay huge dividends in the years to come.

I think you can look at what Iowa State has done the last month, see the amount of underclassmen doing it and be quite bullish on Iowa State’s future.

When do the new four Big 12 programs figure out how to play in a power conference?

Cincinnati played in the College Football Playoff just two years ago, so this is probably a little bit of a harsh question, but, generally speaking, the gap between the Group of 5 level and Big 12 football has been on full display this season.

Playing big-time college football is not something you can just wish yourself into. It takes years to build a program capable of consistently competing at this level. TCU didn’t crack .500 in the Big 12 until Year 3.

It’s worth noting that Iowa State has one of the smallest athletics budgets in the Big 12, and the Cyclones are still spending tens of millions of dollars more than Central Florida, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati.

That TV money is no joke. It certainly doesn’t guarantee success, but not having it guarantees that you fall behind.

