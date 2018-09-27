Mailbag: Is the Browns' win the sign that the end is near?

New season, new questions! Welcome back to the Yahoo Sports NFL Mailbag, where we’re taking your questions via Twitter, Facebook, email, and screaming into the void. Got a question? Hit us up by email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or see below. Today, our teams discussed include the Browns, Chiefs, Seahawks, Vikings, and more. Let’s roll!

Within less than four days the Cleveland Browns and Tiger Woods finally won again in their respective sports. As a lifelong Browns fan their win makes me nervous. Should I consider these signs of the end times?

-Paul, via email

Nah. Sure, Tiger’s win was great to see (I got caught in the torrential flow of the crowd, which was a strange and pleasurable-slash-unsettling feeling, not unlike witnessing a Browns victory) and the Browns have provided their fans with the unfamiliar feeling of hope.

But with all due respect to Tiger and the city of Cleveland, this is like hearing a favorite old song on the radio. It brings back some great memories — well, decent memories, in the case of the Browns — but it’s fleeting. Let’s just enjoy it while it lasts.

Every single person in my survival pool picked the Vikings. Um … mulligan?

–@Evildoer_Esq, via Twitter

Yeah, last week was a bloodbath for Survival pools. Just 21 percent of Yahoo’s $10K contest participants remain alive after the Vikings lost to the Bills and the Patriots fell to the Detroit Patricias. Many other pools have survival rates far lower.

There’s something a bit less skeevy about survival pools, as opposed to regular fantasy football. When a team lets you down, you can blame the entire team. But when a player screws up and doesn’t get you the four points you need to beat your loudmouth brother, well, you want that player fired into the sun. And that seems somewhat cruel to do to a poor guy who’s out there just trying to do his job.

Story Continues

That said, let’s talk about a player who has totally jobbed my fantasy team…

From one Busby to another, will Amari Cooper transfer to an actual NFL team next year?

-Steve Busby / @BamaSteveB, via Twitter

First off, you spell your name wrong, dude! Come on. Shape up. Now, to your question: of course Cooper can’t transfer off the Raiders next year. He’s under contract and making almost as much money as he did back at Alabama. (Joke!)

Cooper’s currently in the third year of a four-year deal that, according to Spotrac, is heavily backloaded and will pay him $13.9 million next year, so he’s probably going to want to stick around for that. Plus, Jon Gruden loves his veterans, and Cooper is that. But you didn’t come here for sophisticated analysis, you came here to see if one of your Tidesmen – judging from your screen name – is going to escape the vicious hell of Oakland and move to someplace where they, you know, actually throw him the football.

Cooper has a mere 13 catches on 18 targets this year for 142 yards and an average yardage per reception of 10.9, well under his career average. So, yeah, they’re not getting him the ball and he’s not doing much with it once he’s got it. That’s symptomatic of the entire Raiders organization as a whole, and if he wants to get paid after he leaves, he’ll need to start upping those numbers. The question, of course, is whether he—or anyone—is going to be able to flourish in Oakland right now, and the Magic 8-Ball’s reply is “Ask Again Later.”

Commercial break!

“You make the call!” Ah, what a classic series of commercials. Remember the days when there was a rule book with strange yet justifiable and definitive rules? Yeah, me too. “You make the call!” It’s not just a catchy tag line any more – it’s a plea for help.

What’s up with the Earl Thomas watch?

-@RFallows, via Twitter

The brilliant safety Earl Thomas is clearly on his way out of Seattle, and Dallas remains the odds-on favorite to land him (as of Thursday afternoon). So last Sunday was kind of like when you used to behave well the last couple days before Christmas in order to impress Santa Claus (assuming you celebrated Christmas, of course). Thomas made seven tackles and two interceptions, bowed to the Cowboys sideline, and generally looked for all the world like he’d just killed the job interview.

My man Terez Paylor recently broke down the possible destinations for Thomas. The Cowboys are the best fit financially, while the Chiefs are the best fit competitively. There’s also Atlanta, which is down to pulling fans out of stands to start on defense, and Oakland, which is, well, Oakland. But bottom line, Thomas is gonna be on the move. Oh, and speaking of Kansas City…

Jay are the Chefs the best team in the NFL right meow!? — Geoff (@golftacos) September 25, 2018





Jay, are the Chefs the best team in the NFL right meow!?

–@golftacos, via Twitter

“Chefs”? “Meow”? Did your cat get hold of this, fella? Anyway, ol’ Mr. Pickles there knows what he’s meowing about. The Chiefs and/or the Rams are the best team in the NFL, and it’s not even close beyond that. They both play football like they’re playing Madden against your dad with the cheat codes enabled, and that makes Week 11’s showdown – in Mexico City – between the two of these teams the early call for Game of the Year.

Granted, Kansas City’s defense is garbage, but when you’re capable of throwing up 137 points a game, who needs defense? The Chiefs are run-and-gun’ing their way through the NFL, and oh, is it so much fun to watch. KC’s at rival Denver Monday night. Clear your schedule and bet the over.

Are you still allowed to tackle a QB, or are you required to use a teammate as a QB pillow?

–@diverjohnC, via Twitter

Tackling a quarterback is no longer permitted. Now, defensive players must file a Request For Contact form with both the opposing team and the league office no less than six weeks prior to the game. The form must be notarized, with two witnesses, and any defensive player wishing to file the RFC form must also submit a blood test and a $10,000 filing fee. Upon satisfactory receipt of the form, the opposing team may elect to accept or reject the Request for Contact, which –

…hell, I can’t do this anymore. Just make it two-hand touch on the QB and be done with it, NFL.

That’ll do it for this week. We want your questions! Hit us up via email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com, on Twitter using the hashtag #AskYahooNFL, on Facebook here, or in the comments below. See you next week!

Earl Thomas won’t be long for a Seahawks uniform, we’re guessing. (Getty)

