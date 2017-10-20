Mailbag: Will A's go after Bay Area native CC Sabathia?

Given he is a Vallejo native, finishing his career in the Bay Area could be the perfect ending for the 37-year-old. However...

As the postseason continues to unfold, it's fair game to speculate on what might be in store for the A's looking ahead to next year. Here's some questions that came in via Twitter, with my thoughts attached …

@usernamaxwell -- What do you think the 2018 rotation will look like?

Talk about wide open. You can safely write in Kendall Graveman and Sean Manaea. I'll put Paul Blackburn in there based on his impressive showing before suffering a season-ending hand injury. Daniel Mengden has an inside track based on his strong September. But for both Blackburn and Mengden, the sample size of success is so small. For others, like Jharel Cotton and Daniel Gossett, they struggled during an extended opportunity in this season's rotation. That's why I expect the A's to sign a free agent starter. It likely won't be a front-of-the-rotation guy. But something tells me one of those five spots will be filled by someone not currently in the organization. As for in-house guys, everything is written in pencil for me beyond Graveman and Manaea.

@sanomafang -- Who do you see starting at CF next season?

Unfortunately there's no crystal ball that tells us whether Dustin Fowler's right knee will be full strength by the start of spring training. If he's fully recovered from surgery for a ruptured patella tendon, it appears his job to lose. That's saying a lot for a guy that's played just one big league game. But the 22-year-old Fowler, acquired from the Yankees in the Sonny Gray deal, is a very highly regarded prospect. A's officials have made it clear they see him as the likely starter in center if he's 100 percent. But there's bound to be rust to knock off. Boog Powell remains very much in the equation here. Bottom line, I see the A's choosing their center fielder from in-house as opposed to acquiring someone.