Mailbag: Will A's go after Bay Area native CC Sabathia?
As the postseason continues to unfold, it's fair game to speculate on what might be in store for the A's looking ahead to next year. Here's some questions that came in via Twitter, with my thoughts attached …
@usernamaxwell -- What do you think the 2018 rotation will look like?
Talk about wide open. You can safely write in Kendall Graveman and Sean Manaea. I'll put Paul Blackburn in there based on his impressive showing before suffering a season-ending hand injury. Daniel Mengden has an inside track based on his strong September. But for both Blackburn and Mengden, the sample size of success is so small. For others, like Jharel Cotton and Daniel Gossett, they struggled during an extended opportunity in this season's rotation. That's why I expect the A's to sign a free agent starter. It likely won't be a front-of-the-rotation guy. But something tells me one of those five spots will be filled by someone not currently in the organization. As for in-house guys, everything is written in pencil for me beyond Graveman and Manaea.
@sanomafang -- Who do you see starting at CF next season?
Unfortunately there's no crystal ball that tells us whether Dustin Fowler's right knee will be full strength by the start of spring training. If he's fully recovered from surgery for a ruptured patella tendon, it appears his job to lose. That's saying a lot for a guy that's played just one big league game. But the 22-year-old Fowler, acquired from the Yankees in the Sonny Gray deal, is a very highly regarded prospect. A's officials have made it clear they see him as the likely starter in center if he's 100 percent. But there's bound to be rust to knock off. Boog Powell remains very much in the equation here. Bottom line, I see the A's choosing their center fielder from in-house as opposed to acquiring someone.
@jackconboy -- Who do you think will get a long-term contract and would they give one to pre-arb players?
Although the A's could target a veteran – reportedly they've held past talks with Khris Davis and Marcus Semien about extensions – I tend to think it's the younger guys they would focus on locking up. Yes, I do think they would consider multi-year deals for pre-arbitration players. The question is when. I think they want to give it a little time to evaluate just who they should sink their money into. Any number of players could be targets. Trying to forecast right now, I think Matt Chapman and Matt Olson would make sense to sign as power hitters who play impact defense at the corner infield spots. These look like anchor-type guys to me. But Ryon Healy, Chad Pinder, Bruce Maxwell, Sean Manaea and others could warrant consideration too.
@OaklandABooster -- Any chance the A's might bid on CC Sabathia in the offseason?
I've heard people speculating on this one. The A's could use a seasoned veteran in their rotation. And given Sabathia is a Vallejo native, finishing his career in the Bay Area could be the perfect ending for the 37-year-old. So it makes some sense on the surface. But being that he pitched to a 3.69 ERA and 14 wins over 148 2/3 innings with the Yankees this season, expect there to be plenty of competition for his services on the open market. As usual, it will come down to dollars. But I could see the A's making a play for him.
@dongodile -- What's gonna happen to Chris bassitt -- bullpen or rotation?
I'm pretty curious about this myself because there's a fit for him somewhere on this staff if healthy. Bob Melvin said, in his season-ending media chat, that Bassitt could pitch in relief next season simply because he logged just 50 2/3 innings in 2017 after returning from Tommy John surgery. He feels comfortable relieving, and let's face it, this bullpen needs reinforcements. He's a wild card worth watching in spring training.
@mrjoesiler -- What do you see for the DH position in 2018?
I think this one's on a lot of people's minds. Things could very well remain status quo. Matt Chapman and Matt Olson appear locked in at the corner infield spots, and with Khris Davis manning left field, Healy would remain the DH. There's been speculation that perhaps Healy could be dangled in a trade. I see the logic … moving him means Davis could slide to DH and the A's could field a stronger defensive outfield that potentially has Matt Joyce in left, whoever wins out in center and Chad Pinder in right. But boy, you have to like the chemistry that's developing with this young nucleus, and Healy is a part of that. Do you want to subtract a piece from that at this early juncture? Being that the A's have stuck with Davis in left field for two seasons now despite his subpar throwing arm, I could see them staying the course in 2018 and Healy remaining the DH.
@J_M_C_74 -- With the recent trade acquisitions of SSs Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse, does Marcus Semien become a trade candidate in the next 1 -2 years?
First thing's first – the A's have to be convinced they've got a better shortstop who's ready before they would even consider dealing Semien. Both prospects you mention made a nice early impression, but it's too early to tell if either will be playing shortstop in the bigs. Mateo is a terrific athlete but he could also be a center field option. From what I'm told, Neuse has adequate tools for short but is probably best suited for third base. I've long thought Richie Martin, the A's first-round pick in 2015, would have the glove to eventually take over as the big league shortstop. But Martin's bat is the concern right now, and he finished the season at Single-A after Mateo was acquired and took over shortstop at Double-A.