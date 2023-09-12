Mailbag: Alabama football fans sound off on Texas loss and reset expectations | Goodbread

The mailbag was so stuffed over the weekend following Alabama football's 10-point loss to Texas, the canvas was tearing and the drawstring at the top simply busted under pressure. Losses tend to load the mailbag more so than wins, but this was on another level; a record amount of feedback for a mailbag column that's barely more than a year old. Crimson Tide fans aren't happy, naturally, and they've got thoughts ...

CJ from Birmingham writes: After all the pre-season talk from our guys about toughness, murder ball, and making the opposing team quit, it felt like we got that put on us from Texas. How did we not get ANY pressure on Quinn Ewers and where did our discipline go causing two touchdowns to be called back. The game was winnable and we blew it. Roll Tide!

Hey CJ: Alabama's lack of a pass rush was as concerning as anything. This is a now-or-never year for multiple players along the defensive front, and it looked more like never on Saturday.

Shane from Austin writes: Milroe was clearly subpar and ineffective most of the game, but he was also running for his life all night. Do we need to be concerned that the O-line has become TOO focused on run blocking − and not focused enough on keeping the QB upright?

Hey Shane: If the coaching staff were overly focused on a run-blocking line, we probably would've seen a more consistent, and more persistent, rushing attack. Instead, Alabama's running game started just decent and only faded from there. If this is to be a run-first offense, which make sense for multiple reasons, run production needs to take a quantum leap.

VIDEO: Watch Alabama football practice ahead of South Florida

RECRUITING: Alabama football lands four-star in-state DL Antonio Coleman

Tom from Round Rock writes: Why are we running an offensive scheme better suited to Bryce Young rather than Jalen Milroe?

Hey Tom: It's a fair question. I expected to see more designed runs for Milroe against Texas, like his 11-yard scamper to open the drive following his first interception. I think he could be more of a threat with simple give/keep run options, as opposed to RPOs. That's not to minimize the importance of his development as a passer, but the more he's involved in the running game, the more I'd expect to see the offense stay ahead of the sticks.

Derek from Indianapolis writes: What is the reason behind the dynasty dying … parity (portal etc), quality coaches leaving, recruiting misses, or the Aflac commercials?

Hey Derek: Of your four options, I'd lean toward recruiting misses. Four-star and five-star ratings are decent indicators, but signing classes are made up of teenagers. And teenagers don't come with a guarantee on the box.

Barry from Brunswick writes: Were the Texas defensive backs sitting on those out routes and baiting Milroe to throw it? If not, would a better route design provide open space and less traffic? How do you slow a quarterback down mentally? Does it just take time and experience?

Hey Barry: Milroe's first interception was most definitely thrown into bait coverage, and that comes down to quarterback reads. As for slowing the game down for him, a good place to start would be accurate shotgun snaps and decent pass protection. Milroe got neither Saturday.

Barry from Vestavia writes: If Quinn Ewers were the Bama QB and Milroe was the Texas QB last night is the outcome different? If the answer is yes, then the problem to solve becomes obvious.

Hey Barry: That's a great question, but the answer is probably no. Because if you imagine a QB switch, you must also imagine Ewers under the pass-rush heat that Milroe dealt with, and Milroe with the cup-of-coffee time in the pocket that Ewers had.

Davey from Helena writes: Coach Saban seemed to contradict his own statement that the quarterback competition would continue beyond the first game. With Milroe being careless with the football (a previous worry with Milroe), why not make a change at halftime?

Hey Davey: With all the problems Alabama also had in pass protection, I'm not critical of Nick Saban for sticking with Milroe. He's as hard to sack as any quarterback in the SEC, and Texas' pass rush was so overwhelming, a less mobile QB would've been eaten alive. Throw in the fact that it was a non-conference game, and that a porous defense was equally responsible for the loss, and the right move was probably no move.

Daniel from Huntsville writes: How can we explain Bama's offensive struggles the last two seasons? We went from one of the best offenses ever to ... this.

Hey Daniel: For perspective on that, let's back up to the most recent Alabama offense you didn't include: 2021. Was that team better at quarterback with Bryce Young? Of course. Better at receiver with Jameson Williams and John Metchie? You bet. Better up front with Evan Neal anchoring things? And at running back with Brian Robinson? You see where I'm going.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Mailbag: Alabama fans sound off on Texas loss and reset expectations