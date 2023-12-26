Mailbag: Alabama fans ask about Michigan QB McCarthy, validity of UA's CFP berth, and more | Goodbread

Alabama-Michigan week is here, and questions about the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl abound. What can Alabama expect from Michigan's quarterback and offensive line? Can the Wolverines' pass rush get to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe? And does Alabama really belong here in the first place?

Readers of The Tuscaloosa News have chimed in with these queries and more, and with Crimson Tide coaches and players all but certain to be tight-lipped in media interviews this week, we're here to deliver the answers. It's mailbag time, CFP-style!

Monte from Brooklyn writes: How good is JJ McCarthy?

Hey Monte: After watching each of Michigan's games this season, I'm impressed with the Wolverines' quarterback. He's athletic (and should be fully recovered from a late-season ankle injury), he throws with good anticipation and he's extremely accurate throwing on the run. I'm not convinced his receivers can consistently get open against Alabama's defense, however. He's capable of improvisation, but he might have to do more of it than he wants.

Chase from Trophy Club, Texas, writes: Michigan fans appear to believe their O-line can bully our D-line and allow their backs to run all over us. Do you believe our D-line can hold up and stop the run, or do you anticipate stunts and blitzes to sell out to stop the run? Also, do you think it was a difficult decision for Milroe to decide to come back? How much do you think he considered entering the draft?

Hey Chase: Great name, first of all. Michigan's OL is outstanding, although they've lost perhaps their best player up front in guard Zak Zinter, who broke his leg against Ohio State. I watched his replacement in the Big Ten title game closely, (Trente Jones, who played right tackle, not guard) to see if Zinter's injury created a vulnerability. However, Jones played exceptionally well against Iowa. Alabama's run defense is solid, but it will have its hands full with UM. As for Milroe, my understanding is that the 2024 NFL draft was never much of a consideration for him, as he recognizes room for continued improvement with another year in college.

Travis from San Bruno, Calif., writes: It seems like Michigan is deep on the defensive line, but it does not appear they have the dominant edge rusher they have had in the past. Is that something you have noticed watching film, and how do you expect the Bama O-line to hold up in pass protection in the Rose Bowl?

Hey Travis: Michigan's top pass rusher is Jaylen Harrell, who is solid if not spectacular. He leads the team with 7.5 sacks, but the Wolverines get a pretty good push from the interior as well. Alabama's pass protection has steadily improved all season, to the point where pressure on Milroe, lately, is more often the result of his own hesitation than pass protection.

Terry from Birmingham writes: What do you think of Alabama getting into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State?

Hey Terry: Put it this way – I'm predicting Alabama to beat Michigan by more than a touchdown, and if the matchup was Michigan-FSU, I'd predict UM by more than a touchdown. People have a bad tendency to talk about the Power Five like the Equal Five, when they're not at all equal. If they were, there wouldn't have been 50 schools separating Alabama's strength of schedule ranking from Florida State's.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Mailbag: Alabama fans ask about JJ McCarthy, UA's CFP berth, and more