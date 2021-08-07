Mail Tribune 100, Aug. 6, 1921 continued

Aug. 7—Aug. 6, 1921 continued

BOWLIN BEATEN BY CHET BROWN, BOUTS ARE GOOD

The revival of pugilism in these parts was held at the Nat Friday eve in the presence of about 250 fans, and while none of the engagements were as warm as the weather, all were fair to middling. The boxing commission announced after the fracas that they broke even on the event which was better than any previous record. The affairs were staged under the direction of Ben Dixon, and all the combatants were Medford youths with pugilistic ambitions.

Chet Brown made short work of Jack Bowlin, the latter being finicky about the spondulicks he was to receive, and refused to appear until he had been assured that the purse was $50. A gent with a southern drawl made a speech, and the crowd threw half dollars until the shortage was made up, whereupon Mr. Bowlin appeared, and the main event proceeded.

The first round Bowlin managed to keep out of the way, but in the second he was floored. He stayed down for a count of three, arose and tore into Brown, and was knocked down again. The referee was kind to him again, and he arose, and was saved by the bell. Bowline wobbled to his corner, and after a pow wow with his seconds threw up the sponge. Bowlin is a member of the Salvation Army, and preached on Main street one night this week. He has a fighting heart but Brown was too fast for him.

The first preliminary was won by Kid Robinson over Joe Blackburn, the setto going four rounds. Blackburn fell out of the ring in the first round. Robinson had the advantage or reach and was highly aggressive until Blackburn slammed him one in the tummy, that made him extremely cautious.

Jack Davis, a 181 pound truck driver tried conclusions with Tom Sharkey in the semi-final, and the first named gave up the ghost after two rounds. Mr. Davis was an impressive looking battler, and before hostilities commenced everybody expressed deep sympathy for Sharkey, the size of Davis indicating that he would be knocked cold in a few minutes. However, Mr. Sharkey was not frightened by Davis' dancing and fierce looks and in the middle of the second round knocked all the atmosphere out of Mr. Davis, who was able to stand up and grin, but that was all.

Story continues

A youth by the name of Speed Perry met a Kid Somebody, and was subdued in less time than it takes to tell.

The boxing commission announced that another smoker will be held next month, and all present went home pleased with the sport.

— Alissa Corman; acorman@rosebudmedia.com