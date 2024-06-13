Maikel Garcia delivers big hit as KC Royals’ ninth-inning rally stuns Yankees

The Royals pulled their latest rabbit out of a hat with a rally that began on a ball that was hit all of 59.9 mph.

Trailing the Yankees by a run in the ninth inning on Thursday, pinch-hitter Drew Waters hit a slow roller up the first-base line. Yankees closer Clay Holmes ran toward the ball but hesitated and that allowed Waters to reach first.

That was the start of a ninth-inning rally that saw the Royals walk-off the Yankees 4-3.

Waters was forced at second when when MJ Melendez grounded to second. But Kyle Isbel followed with a single and Maikel Garcia drilled a two-run double down the left-field line.

That helped the Royals avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees, and they ended a four-game losing streak.

Marvelous Alec Marsh

In their previous six games heading into Thursday, the Royals trailed when they came to bat for the first time.

Royals right-hander Alec Marsh emphatically ended that dubious streak at Kauffman Stadium.

Marsh threw six no-hit innings Thursday and didn’t allow a run over seven innings.

Marsh was terrific as he allowed just the one hit and struck out seven on the day. That included three punchouts of red-hot Yankees hitter Aaron Judge.

Alec Marsh's 2Ks in the 1st...and Sword. ️ pic.twitter.com/XaASlJ9MkF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2024

John Schreiber took over in the eighth inning and trouble came quickly. Anthony Rizzo greeted Schreiber by hitting a home run to right field.

After an out, Austin Wells reached on an error by second baseman Garrett Hampson, and pinch runner Jahmai Jones took third when Trent Grisham singled. Schreiber got Anthony Volpe to hit a weak groundout that allowed a run to score as Grisham took second.

Angel Zerpa was summoned from the bullpen, but he gave up an RBI single to Juan Soto. Nelson Velázquez’s throw to the plate nearly hit Hampson and Grisham scored.

Juan Soto gives the @Yankees the lead in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Mjzm25bkpq — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2024

Here are more notable aspects from Thursday’s game:

Vinnie Pasquantino delivers

The Royals opened the scoring in the fourth inning as Maikel Garcia walked and took second on a single by Bobby Witt Jr.

Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a double that scored both runners.

Pasquantino now has 46 RBIs on the season. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Witt, meanwhile, was 2-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. He’s batting .330 this season.

Injury report: Michael Wacha

Right-hander Michael Wacha, who is on the injured list because of a fracture in his left foot, threw three innings in a simulated game on Thursday. Manager Matt Quatraro said Wacha could make a rehab start soon.

What’s next: The Royals head to the West Coast, where they open up a three-game series Friday against the NL West-leading Dodgers. Left-hander Cole Ragans will start for the Royals against Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 9:10 p.m., and the game will air on Bally Sports KC and MLB-TV.