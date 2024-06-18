Advertisement

MAIGNAN AND THEO DID WELL FOR AN ALRIGHT FRANCE

AC Milan
·1 min read
No errors on France's part. Maybe a more outstanding performance could have been expected but the debut game at Euro 2024 for Deschamps Les Bleus ended in an important win. At the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, France beat Austria 1-0. It wasn't an easy game and a header from Wöber deflected into his own goal that was enough for the win. Maignan and Hernández played a full 90 minutes: Mike was fundamental in keeping Baumgartner out just before the goal and Theo put in his usual good performance; particularly in attack. At the end of the game, Olivier Giroud also picked up some minutes, wasting a good opportunity to double the lead deep in injury time.


