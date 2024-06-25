Maignan protests against Lewandowski ’87 feints’ in penalty run-up

Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan vented his irritation with Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and his ‘87 feints’ after a saved penalty was retaken.

Les Bleus had taken the lead in this evening’s EURO 2024 match with a Kylian Mbappé spot-kick and Poland had the opportunity to equalise with their own penalty.

Maignan saved it from Lewandowski the first time, but it had to be retaken because he had both feet off the line when the ball left the striker’s foot.

Lewandowski did convert at the second attempt, though on both occasions he pushed the rules to the absolute limit with a stuttering run-up.

Magic Mike protested the situation on Instagram Stories, noting an old Tweet joking about the new rules on penalties, where he suggested from 2026 goalkeepers would have to have their backs to the striker.

This time he added: ‘While the striker makes his 87th feint in the run-up…’

The game ended 1-1, so France finished second in their group behind Austria.

Maignan saved three penalties in the Milan jersey and conceded 16.

Maignan saves from Lewandowski