Maidenhead United 1-1 Chesterfield

Chesterfield's seven-match winning run was ended in a 1-1 draw at struggling Maidenhead.

But the National League leaders were grateful for Michael Jacobs' second-half strike to earn them a point against a Maidenhead side who had lost their previous five fixtures.

Craig Ross saved well from Will Grigg but took the lead on the half-hour when Tobi Sho-Silva turned in Jayden Mitchell-Lawson's low cross.

Armando Dobra and Ollie Bank went close to equalising before half-time while Jacobs' strike from an acute angle was well saved by Maidenhead goalkeeper Ross after the interval.

But Jacobs would not be denied in the 58th minute, superbly lashing home from distance.

The Spireites had a chance to win it late on, but Ross saved from Grigg, who had been put clean through.

