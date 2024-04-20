Maiden yacht welcomed home to Southampton after world race

Racing yacht Maiden has sailed back into Southampton, joined by a flotilla of boats, to cheering crowds.

The all-female crew has spent seven months competing in the yacht's last round the world race.

The race followed the 58ft (17.6m) yacht's six-year world tour, raising awareness and funds for girls' education.

Skippered by Heather Thomas, Maiden completed the Ocean Globe Race off the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

The yacht and dozens of boats left Cowes at 08:00 BST for a parade of sail down Southampton Water into Ocean Village arriving shortly after 10:00.

Maiden crossed the finish line off Cowes after the gruelling race around the globe on Tuesday shortly before 12:00. It was the fifth boat to cross the line.

Racing under IRC, a system of handicapping sailboats, the crew remain in the running to take overall winner.

Seven boats are still racing. French yacht Triana must cross the finish line by mid-afternoon on 22 April to maintain first position ahead of Maiden.

Maiden skipper Heather Thomas with her sextant, nicknamed Bonnie after a female pirate [BBC]

The Ocean Globe Race comprised four legs, with boats racing from Cowes to Cape Town, Auckland, and Punta del Este, Uruguay, before returning to the UK.

The race saw 14 boats set sail from Cowes in September for the race which covered over 27,000 nautical miles.

The welcome home parade aimed to recreate Maiden's homecoming to the marina in 1990, skippered by Tracy Edwards after finishing in the Whitbread Round the World Race.

Tracy Edwards said: "This truly international crew has changed the face of sailing and they stand for women and girls everywhere.

"They have made history and we could not be more proud of them."

The Duchess of York was guest of honour at the homecoming in Southampton's Ocean Village.

Sarah was Maiden's "Godmother" in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 89/90, naming the boat at its original launch, and saw the crew off at the start 35 years ago.

The 2023-24 Ocean Globe Race marked the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread Round the World Race.

Described as a retro race, crews had no modern technology onboard, using sextants and maps to navigate, with music allowed only on cassette tape.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.