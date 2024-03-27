Maia Bouchier smashes 91 as England seal series win over New Zealand

Bouchier fell nine short of a hundred but scored her second half-century in a row - EVAN BARNES

England (177/3) beat NZ (130/7) by 47 runs

Maia Bouchier defied injury to hit 91 as England Women outpowered New Zealand to win the fourth T20 international in Wellington by 47 runs and clinch the series.

Bouchier’s 91 off 56 balls, her second successive half-century, helped England to 177 for three, Charlie Dean taking four wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 130 for seven.

England’s batters made up for a woeful collapse on Sunday that had given New Zealand hope of pinching something from the series.

But Heather Knight’s team showed their superiority with a ruthless batting performance on a blustery afternoon at Basin Reserve.

England lost Danni Wyatt, back in the side after playing in the Women’s IPL, early but Alice Capsey and Bouchier – hampered by a quad injury – added 75 in 10 overs.

Captain Knight continued her superb form with 21 not out, as she and Nat Sciver-Brunt (29 not out) smashed 35 off the final 14 balls to set the hosts a daunting target.

That target was made even more implausible without captain Suzie Bates, injured in the field, and England struck at regular intervals.

Dean grabbed four for 26, and Brooke Holliday top-scored with 25 for the hosts.

The win gives England an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, which concludes in Wellington on Friday.

