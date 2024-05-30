Mahomet-Seymour, Champaign Central to meet in Sweet 16

May 30—ROCHESTER — The unlikeliest heroes tend to emerge when postseason baseball rolls around, and Wednesday was Cade Starrick's time.

Starrick is a familiar face for Mahomet-Seymour, a senior who has come up big for the Bulldogs in the past, but he hasn't played up to his standards this year and has found himself batting in the No. 9 hole.

He also found himself at the plate for the biggest moment of the season in the sixth inning of the Bulldogs' Class 3A Rochester Sectional semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood.

"I was thinking to drive it the opposite way," Starrick said. "I just wanted to line one up, hit it over there and help my team as well as I could."

With two outs, runners on first and second base and the score tied at 8, Starrick came through with a two-run double to right-center field. As M-S coach Nic DiFilippo finished waving the second runner home, he extended both arms and pointed to Starrick standing out at second base.

"He's kept his confidence and continued to battle," DiFilippo said. "Anytime you put your seniors in the postseason like this, you expect them to step up, and look what he did. Closes it on the mound and gets the big hit. Couldn't be more proud of him."

Starrick then took over pitching duties for the final two innings and held the Titans in check to give the Bulldogs a 10-9 win and send them to Saturday's sectional championship game against Champaign Central.

Wednesday's matchup wasn't new to M-S (26-8), as it has now faced off against Glenwood (30-6) in two of the last three sectionals, losing in the 2022 sectional championship game. The Bulldogs also lost to the Titans 3-0 on May 20 to end the regular season. Their latest edition of this postseason rivalry finally ended in favor of M-S.

"They're a powerhouse, there's no question," DiFilippo said. "They've been here more than anybody, and anytime you can beat them, you've done something right. We had a great day."

It didn't look promising early when Titans led 3-0 after two innings. Rather than let it get to them, however, the Bulldogs embraced the challenge.

"Coach brought us together and told us, 'Hey, you guys need to kick it in gear. It's go time, or we're going home after this game,'" Starrick said. "We locked in and did our thing."

Noah Butler broke through with the first hit for M-S to lead off the third inning. Two batters later, Finn Randolph singled home the Bulldogs' first two runs. By the end of the inning, they had sent 10 batters to the plate and taken a 4-3 lead to completely flip the momentum. The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fifth to go up 8-3.

"That was electric," Starrick said. "It felt amazing to get back into that game and keep going with barrel after barrel."

The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in both the third and fourth innings. Glenwood proved those insurance runs were needed, plating five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

"You need 10-15 runs," DiFilippo said with a laugh about playing the Titans. "You joke when you say that, but you need as many as you can and just keep battling. We try to play tough competition all year, and it showed. It put us in a game where we weren't scared to finish it."

Starrick reached base all four times with a double, single and two hit-by-pitches, scoring three runs and driving in two. Butler and Ray Long each tallied a pair of hits, and Randolph and Gavin Bailey both had two RBI.

"We talk about this. Take a punch, and come back swinging," DiFilippo said. "We found a way to jump right back and then got up big. We had to take a couple punches and came right back again."

Maroons cruise to win. It was the usual suspects for Champaign Central on Wednesday evening in Rochester, with the stars showing why they're the stars during the Maroons' 8-3 sectional semifinal victory against Jacksonville.

The Maroons (25-13) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-run single from T.J. Pipkins. Two innings later, Pipkins tripled to the center-field wall and subsequently scored on a Carter Bleakney sacrifice fly.

But it was the fourth inning that made the difference. Luke McClure, Chris Timmons, Charlie Hobbs, Pipkins and Bleakney, the first five batters in the lineup, rattled off five consecutive hits to score five runs and give Central an 8-0 lead.

"We've got five or six guys who you could argue are the best hitter on our team," Pipkins said. "We're gaining confidence as a team, and it feels really good."

Those top five batters in the Central order accounted for 10 hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored on Wednesday. Pipkins and Timmons led the way with three hits apiece, and Hobbs added two hits of his own.

"That's huge," Central coach John Staab said. "Those guys have been three- and four-year starters, so we expect that."

The same was true for Patrick Kennedy on the mound. Kennedy was nearly perfect through his first four frames, with his only blemishes being a third-inning double and a fourth-inning walk.

"Oh, it's awesome," Pipkins said of watching Kennedy pitch. "That's what we had last year, three guys we could trust on the mound, and I feel like we've got that with him now. He's figured some things out, and it feels great to know he's going to go out there and shove."

Jacksonville (21-14) trimmed its deficit to 8-3 after five innings, but Kennedy struck out seven in six innings of work.

"He's pitched really well down the stretch," Staab said. "Hats off to him. He wasn't his best the last two innings, but he gutted it out."

On the heels of winning their fourth straight regional title, the Maroons won their 10th consecutive game on Wednesday. After spending most of the regular season fighting to stay above .500, they're well past that now. Just the momentum they need heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. title game against Mahomet-Seymour.

"We were in the exact same spot last year. It's great to be here again playing with some of my best friends," Pipkins said. "We've come out with some great intensity these postseason games, and it's going to take the same thing. We've just got to stay within ourselves, and I think we'll be good."

Central's championship foe will be a familiar one in fellow Champaign County school Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs are looking for their first sectional title since 2000 while the Maroons are hoping to defend their 2023 title.

"It's going to take a hell of an effort on our part," Staab said. "We've got to play cleaner than we did the last half of this game. Mahomet is a very strong program. I've got a lot of respect for Flip and what he does over there. We'll have our hands full, and we're going to have to come ready to go."