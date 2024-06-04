Mahomet-Seymour baseball wins sectional title

Jun. 4—MONTICELLO — It looked like the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team was going to be able to take the easy route to a Class 3A sectional championship.

Tied at 4 with Champaign Central, junior Gavin Bailey led off the bottom of the seventh inning for the Bulldogs with a walk, followed by another walk from junior Ray Long and an infield single from junior Nolan Johnson. Bases loaded, nobody out and one run wins the game.

But nothing is ever that simple this time of year. Just look at how these teams got to this point.

The Bulldogs and Maroons started their sectional title game on Saturday in Rochester, but rain forced the game to be suspended after four innings with Central ahead 4-3 until Monday morning when it resumed on the all-turf playing surface at Monticello.

"You get to this point, and anything happens in high school ball," M-S coach Nic DiFilippo said. "We've seen what happens just this week with beating Chatham and then starting on Saturday and finishing (Monday). Give credit to the kids for never giving up. It's something we preach."

Champaign Central junior Patrick Kennedy hunkered down on the mound, inducing a soft ground ball to get the force out at home and striking out the next batter. Just like that, bases loaded, two outs and one run still wins the game, an outcome now just as likely as heading to extra innings.

It came down to M-S senior Noah Butler, who battled his way to a full count.

"That was crazy," Butler said. "Obviously, there's anxiety with all the pressure, but you've got to stay relaxed and be in the moment. Just play cool and know that you've been working on it all year and your whole life to come down to this."

The next pitch crossed the plate just high of the strike zone, and Butler took it for ball four, forcing home the winning run to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 win and their first sectional title since 2000.

"Not really," Difilippo said Monday afternoon on if the feat had hit him yet. "It's pretty awesome. I played with all those guys (on the 2000 team). I graduated in 1999, so those were my buddies. It's pretty awesome to be back."

Of course, the Bulldogs didn't have long to celebrate Monday's sectional championship since they then turned around a few hours later and played Highland on Monday night in a super-sectional game at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur. M-S lost 6-3.

But in their first game on an unusual Monday, the Bulldogs played small ball to perfection to tie the game against Central at 4 in the fifth inning. Long led off with a single to center field, Johnson bunted him over to second base and junior Tyson Finch drove him in with a single to left field.

"Since Saturday, we talked about, 'OK, we're down one. All we have to do is find a way to even the score. Our pitchers are going to put up a zero. Hitters, it's your job to find a way to tie the game and then play the game out from that point on,'" Difilippo said. "Sure enough, that's exactly what we did. I think they get sick of me getting on them about bunting the ball, but look what happened."

Of course, that wouldn't have been possible without the first part of the plan coming to fruition. M-S senior Alec Bergman knew he was taking the mound long before Monday's resumption of the game, and he took the challenge in stride.

"Coach called me and said, 'You're the guy,'" Bergman said. "I just went out there and shoved. Knowing you're getting the ball in the sectional championship is a big thing, and I was just locked in."

Bergman held the Maroons (25-14) scoreless for the final three innings, striking out five batters and only allowing one hit.

"Alec Bergman was amazing," Difilippo said. "Those first couple games of the year, he struggled a little bit. We challenged him, we pushed him and we got him better. (Monday), he was absolutely the Alec Bergman we know is in there. He goes out there and picks up the win in the sectional championship. A game he'll remember forever."

While the Bulldogs were looking for their first sectional in a generation, the Maroons were looking to repeat and head back to the super-sectional stage. Some tempers flared during the game between the two Champaign County programs, with the packed crowd hooting and hollering after every pitch at the Wilkey Complex. In the end, only one could advance, and the other will be wishing them the best.

"Hats off to Mahomet. They played better than us, and they deserve it," Central coach John Staab said. "Hopefully, they can make a run and keep it going. I'm proud of my team and what we've done the last few weeks. We've played much better baseball. It just wasn't our day."

The mood was pure elation for the Bulldogs and even a few tears of joy from Diflippo. On the other side, the tears flowed with a different emotion for the Maroons, and their counterparts had no issue stepping away from their celebration to console them. Many of the high school opponents played travel ball together for the past few years, and they developed friendships that made that moment a tough one for both sides.

"In travel baseball, you're spending the whole summer with them almost every day," Butler said. "I know how hard it is for them to deal with the emotion. It's some of their last times ever playing baseball."

The final week of the high school baseball season is here. And M-S was able to emerge with some long-awaited hardware on Monday. Even if the Bulldogs had to wait a bit longer than anticipated to achieve it.

"It's definitely something to be proud of," Bergman said. "To come out here and win this is really big for us."