UPDATE: Mahomet-Seymour baseball falls in super-sectional game to cap busy Monday

Jun. 3—DECATUR — The Mahomet-Seymour baseball team took a 3-0 lead before the bottom of the first inning arrived and Highland could get a chance to bat on Monday evening during a Class 3A super-sectioanl game at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus.

But M-S couldn't hold off Highland the entire game, with Highland breaking a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and earning a 6-3 victory. Highland advances to Friday's Class 3A state semifinal game at Duly & Health Care Field in Joliet, while M-S ends a season that finished one win from the state tournament.

***

MONTICELLO — The first thing Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach Nic DiFilippo said after breaking away from his players Monday afternoon was "What a game."

And he meant it in every way.

Mother Nature delayed the start of the Class 3A Rochester Sectional championship between the Bulldogs and Champaign Central on Saturday. They played the first four innings before rain postponed the ending to Monday morning at Monticello. The Maroons held a 4-3 lead at the time.

M-S found a way to tie the game and then win it in the bottom of the seventh inning 5-4 via a bases-loaded two-out walk by Noah Butler, giving the Bulldogs their first sectional title since 2000.

The Bulldogs couldn't celebrate too long, as now they're getting ready to head to Decatur for a super-sectional matchup against Highland at 6 p.m. at Millikin University's Workman Family Field.

"We joked about going swimming to relax," DiFilippo said. "I'm not sure we'll swim, but we'll surely get some food, get in some air and try to go win the super tonight."