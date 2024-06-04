Mahomet-Seymour baseball falls just short of state bid

Jun. 4—DECATUR — The last 72 hours have been the craziest of Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach Nic Difilippo's life, and it went well beyond the ball diamond.

Sure, inclement weather made for an interesting Class 3A sectional championship game with Champaign Central. It started Saturday afternoon in Rochester following a delay of the originally scheduled first pitch. It was postponed after more rain with the Maroons up 4-3 heading into the fifth inning.

It resumed Monday morning at Monticello. And it ended an hour or so later with a 5-4 win by the Bulldogs on a walk-off bases-loaded walk.

But it was even more that that. A Bulldog family member died in the midst of all the baseball chaos. Another had a wedding.

"We preach to our kids that family is more important," Difilippo said. "We want them to be at the funeral, and we want them to be at the wedding while still figuring out how to play this game."

On top of that, Difilippo tried his best to be a dad at the same time, rushing back and forth on Saturday and Sunday from M-S baseball games to his daughters' dance recital and volleyball matches.

It all led to the Bulldogs playing Highland in a super-sectional game at Millikin University's Workman Family Field on Monday night. It didn't end in their favor, a 6-3 season-ending loss with only one hit, and that's when the emotions hit Difilippo, who had never made it to this stage of the IHSA postseason before as a coach.

"Any time you're playing in June, it's been a fantastic year," Difilippo said. "We were a bloop hit here or there away from winning a second plaque (Monday night). I couldn't be prouder of the kids and how they competed. We just preached to be ready and play the game hard and the right way. Some days it goes your way, and some days it doesn't.

"That's life. I wish it was always going to be peaches, but it's not."

M-S's super-sectional game got off to a great start, with the Bulldogs scoring three runs in the top of the first inning without even recording a hit. Two walks, two hit-by-pitches and a couple sacrifices had the Bulldogs rolling early and leading 3-0.

One of those hit-by-pitches was on junior Gavin Bailey, one of the team's best hitters. The pitch ricocheted off his helmet and hit his cheek. Bailey had to exit the game, and fellow junior Henry Wagner had to step in. Wagner made numerous running catches in left field and tallied M-S' lone hit, a third-inning single.

"I couldn't be more proud of Henry," Difilippo said. "He stepped up. A guy who's probably had less than 10 at-bats all year rips a ball to right-center. Fantastic job from him."

Senior Finn Randolph took the mound for M-S (28-9), and he held Highland (29-6-1) to just three runs through five innings. He started to give up some hits in the bottom of the sixth, which was when Highland jumped out to a 6-3 lead.

Despite the loss, M-S won its first sectional title since 2000. Randolph said it still hadn't quite hit him because it happened earlier that day, but he was happy with the season.

"I wouldn't want to do what we did with any other group of guys," Randolph said. "I'll definitely remember that for the rest of my life and the group of guys I did it with."

Matching the furthest run in program history was even more special when the Bulldogs looked back at the start of the year. Many people outside the program believed this would be a rebuilding season after losing multiple key seniors, namely Blake Wolters, who was drafted into the Kansas City Royals organization.

Safe to say they proved the doubters wrong.

"On the first day of tryouts, coach was like, 'Everyone's saying it's a rebuild year for us,'" Randolph said. "We had to have a few guys step up. Let's just say it definitely wasn't a rebuilding year."

The craziness will actually extend into the next two weeks for Difilippo. His wife leads a study abroad program at the University of Illinois, and she's taking 20 students to Greece.

"My wife, bless her heart, leaves for Greece at 9 a.m. (Tuesday) morning," Difilippo said. "I don't even think she's packed."