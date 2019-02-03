Mahomes wins NFL MVP Award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unsurprisingly named the 2018 NFL MVP Award winner on Saturday.

The star put up staggering numbers this season in leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 mark and an appearance in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes, 23, passed for 5,097 yards, with 50 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That made him only the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season, joining Peyton Manning, who accomplished the feat in 2013.

Along the way, Mahomes amazed fans and even veteran observers with his arm strength, no-look passes, a left-handed toss, and deft scrambles usually ending with him finding a Chiefs receiver downfield.

Mahomes becomes the first Chiefs player to win MVP honours. He was also named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He also becomes the youngest player to win the MVP award since Dan Marino in 1984.