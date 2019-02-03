Mahomes wins MVP, Offensive Player of the Year – a full list of every award winner

Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL MVP as Saquon Barkley was surprisingly awarded the Offensive Rookie of the Year prize.

Many thought Baker Mayfield's fabulous performances for the Cleveland Browns would earn him the rookie award, but it was Barkley of the New York Giants who took it home.

In the Offensive Player of the Year race, this one was a bit more obvious as Mahomes secured it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also managed to win the MVP award over Drew Brees after throwing for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018.

Andrew Luck won the NFL's comeback player of the year.

After missing all of 2017 with an injury, the Colts QB threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns as Indianapolis made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams was named Defensive Player of the Year after he tallied 20.5 sacks, which is the most ever by a defensive tackle.

The Colts' Darius Leonard won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after leading the NFL with 163 tackles.

Here is the full list of awards:

Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Chris Long, Philadelphia Eagles

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

This comes from the Rams' 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, Goff threw for a career-high 465 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year: The Miami Miracle

Story continues

FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Coach of the Year: Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Celebration of the Year: Seattle Seahawks

Comeback Player of the Year: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also announced who would be inducted this year. That list has eight people in Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, Kevin Mawae, Ty Law, Johnny Robinson, Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.