Mahomes, Wilson, Jackson are betting favorites to win 2020 MVP

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Fresh off his first Super Bowl MVP award, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win his second regular-season MVP award.

Mahomes is listed as the +400 favorite at MGM in betting on the 2020 regular-season MVP. Mahomes was also the favorite in the Westgate odds released last week.

After Mahomes is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, at +500, and the reigning MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, at +600. Those three are the clear favorites.

Then there’s a drop-off to the next group of MVP candidates: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is at +1200, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is at +1600, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at +1600, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is at +2000 and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is at +2000.

The MVP has become mostly a quarterback award, so it’s no surprise that every non-quarterback has long odds. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are all at +3300, making them long shots, but the favorites among non-quarterbacks.

If you’re looking to bet some extreme long shots, soon-to-be rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is at +12500 and Tua Tagovailoa is at +15000

