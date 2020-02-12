Mahomes, Wilson, Jackson are betting favorites to win 2020 MVP

Fresh off his first Super Bowl MVP award, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win his second regular-season MVP award.

Mahomes is listed as the +400 favorite at MGM in betting on the 2020 regular-season MVP. Mahomes was also the favorite in the Westgate odds released last week.

After Mahomes is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, at +500, and the reigning MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, at +600. Those three are the clear favorites.

Then there’s a drop-off to the next group of MVP candidates: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is at +1200, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is at +1600, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at +1600, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is at +2000 and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is at +2000.

The MVP has become mostly a quarterback award, so it’s no surprise that every non-quarterback has long odds. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are all at +3300, making them long shots, but the favorites among non-quarterbacks.

If you’re looking to bet some extreme long shots, soon-to-be rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is at +12500 and Tua Tagovailoa is at +15000