Mahomes on Week 17 vs. Broncos: 'I feel like I didn't play at the top of my game'

Associated Press

The biggest, of course, was the decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, rather than lavish on the game-breaking wide receiver a massive contract that would have made it difficult to maneuver financially for years to come. The Chiefs not only gained salary cap flexibility with the move, but also five draft picks that helped to fortify other areas of the roster. “When you win and you don’t play your best ball — you don’t feel like you play your best ball — that’s always a good thing,” Mahomes said afterward.