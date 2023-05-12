Mahomes vs. Rodgers rematch set for Week 4 on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms can't wait for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms can't wait for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Six games have lines of three points or less while the Ravens and Chiefs are the biggest favorites.
The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The top four rookie signal-callers will all play each other. But the juiciest grudge matches ... may have to wait?
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
Love is ready to step in as the Packers' starting quarterback.
The 22-year-old was caught on surveillance video grabbing and trying to kiss a restaurant owner.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
Both New York and Golden State are road underdogs Friday night.
More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the retinol face cream too!
Lainey Wilson was the ACMs' top honoree and Chris Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year, but the real winner of the night was Dolly.
The Chargers did what they do best. Check out which other nine teams made the cut.
Shared one of more than 15,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
Jokić tallied 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists before intermission, building a 30-point halftime margin over the Phoenix Suns, as Denver cruised to a series-clinching victory.
Mike Anderson claims that on the same day he was fired, St. John's had already entered advanced talks to hire Rick Pitino to replace him.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to celebrate the GOAT less than a year after he retired from the NFL.
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.