The Mahomes vs Brady Super Bowl odds are LIVE
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Championship Round and look ahead to the opening odds of Super Bowl LV.
The New England Patriots won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, but many of the team's players are happy that their former teammate, Tom Brady, will be taking part in the big game.
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
Nate Diaz seemingly took a shot at Conor McGregor the morning after UFC 257.
Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he was able to celebrate the moment with his son.
Officials called only six penalties in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but the next-to-last one was huge. It sealed the Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Packers. Maybe if officials hadn’t kept their flags in their pockets all game the Packers wouldn’t have so vehemently disagreed with the pass interference call on Kevin King on third down [more]
Many Pats fans started their Sunday thinking about how to get Matthew Stafford. They also likely spent their afternoon watching Tom Brady head to a 10th Super Bowl. As Tom. E Curran writes, Brady's latest triumph is a rough look in Foxboro.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
For the first time since his very first Super Bowl, Brady isn't favored.
It's not easy to find an NBA player performing at a higher level than Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown right now.
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
There isn't much left to say about Brady and his greatness. This is the same ending, just with a new script.
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made clear that he intends to play past his 40th birthday, and that he hopes to stay with the Packers that long. His comments following Sunday’s home loss in the NFC Championship are causing some to wonder whether Rodgers will be back with the Packers next year. Via Rob Demovsky [more]
For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.
Dolphins trade back market adds contender with Matthew Stafford news
After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.
The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.
Russian Aleksander Bolshunovwas disqualified after whipping a Finnish opponent with a ski pole in a World Cup cross-country skiing relay.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]
It's been clear what Dwayne Haskins needs to do and he won't get a better shot at redemption than in Pittsburgh.