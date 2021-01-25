The Mahomes vs Brady Super Bowl odds are LIVE

The Associated Press

For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.