Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs won 41-31. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    1/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs won 41-31. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    2/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    3/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    4/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    5/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with guard Nick Allegretti (73) as during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    6/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with guard Nick Allegretti (73) as during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    7/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    8/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    9/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    10/10

    Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs won 41-31. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with guard Nick Allegretti (73) as during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) and safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
5
·5 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Playing at sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.

Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs (3-1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay's 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl - also played at Raymond James Stadium - two seasons ago.

''When I came into the stadium I realized that I hadn't been here and the bad taste I had last time came into effect,'' Mahomes said. ''But it's still not a playoff game. It's a regular-season game, which is important. That Super Bowl will always leave a bad taste for me.''

The short pass to Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes at his improvisational best: He escaped two defenders, did a 360-degree spin move and flipped the ball over a crowd to the running back in the back of the end zone.

''I was able to use my speed, my little bit of speed, to get around the edge there. I was gonna run for it, but they kind of flew around me,'' Mahomes said. ''I realized I wasn't going to make it and I saw Clyde, so I kind of flicked it up to him.''

Brady noted it's fun watching Mahomes, unless he's on the opposing sideline.

''I love seeing Patrick play. ... Unfortunately we're on the wrong end of it tonight,'' said Brady, who's 1-2 against the Chiefs quarterback since joining the Bucs in 2020 after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three TDs without an interception for Tampa Bay (2-2). The Bucs, however, played from behind the whole night after rookie Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff and Mahomes threw his TD pass to Kelce two plays later.

The Chiefs also got into the end zone on three of their next four possessions, with Mahomes repeatedly shredding the Tampa Bay defense with pinpoint passes and Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco taking turns running the ball effectively.

''It's a team sport. We didn't play great on offense. We didn't help (the defense) much, either,'' Brady said.

''We didn't do great in the first half. Too many missed opportunities on third downs, turnovers. We gotta play a lot better to be one of the good teams,'' the seven-time Super Bowl winner added. ''We haven't played our best yet this year.''

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed sacked Brady, forcing a fumble that Mahomes turned into Gray's TD, with the tight end taking a direct snap from center on the 1-yard plunge that put Kansas City up 28-10.

Brady threw TD passes of 13 yards and 1 yard to Mike Evans, who returned from serving a one-game suspension for his role in a on-field brawl at New Orleans two weeks ago. He had eight receptions for 103 yards.

Evans' second TD trimmed Kansas City's lead to 28-17 at halftime. That was as close as the Bucs got until Leonard Fournette's 5-yard TD reception cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 41-31 with 3:30 remaining.

Brady wouldn't get the ball back until less than a minute was left.

Kansas City finished with 417 yards of total offense, including a 189-3 edge on the ground, against a defense that had allowed a league-low 27 points through three games.

''Everything in this game fell on the defensive side of the ball,'' Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. ''You name it we did it. Missed tackles. Missed assignments. Bad calls.''

The Bucs sacked Mahomes three times and intercepted him once, but it was not the ''coming out party'' linebacker Shaquil Barrett thought his team could have against an offensive line the Chiefs have overhauled since struggling against Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl loss.

With Hurricane Ian approaching the Florida's Gulf Coast, the Bucs evacuated for four days to the Miami area, where they practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Dolphins' training facility while the NFL made contingency plans to move the game to Minneapolis if it couldn't be played in Tampa.

The Glazer family that owns the Bucs has announced it is donating $1 million for hurricane relief. The NFL Foundation is matching that donation, and the Bucs on Sunday night began a ''Florida Strong'' campaign to raise funds, as well as honor emergency personnel and first responders.

Players and fans observed a ''moment of support'' prior the national anthem, and the Bucs also paid tribute to those affected by the hurricane in a video presentation displayed on giant scoreboard screens before the game.

INJURIES

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) was inactive for the third straight game. ... Bucs WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee ), as well as LT Donovan Smith (elbow), played for the first time since Tampa Bay's season-opening victory at Dallas. ... Bucs CB Logan Ryan left with a foot injury in the first quarter. ... TE Cameron Brate (concussion) and CB Carlton Davis (stinger) left in the second half.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Oct. 10.

Buccaneers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky disaster relief group heads to Florida to support Ian survivors

    Kentucky disaster relief group heads to Florida to support Ian survivors

  • Rodgers, Crosby's OT FG lead Packers past Pats, Zappe 27-24

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a dreadful start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil Bailey Zappe's unexpected NFL debut with the New England Patriots. Rodgers threw two second-half touchdown passes and led an overtime drive that resulted in Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a 27-24 victory on Sunday. The dramatic finish came after Rodgers went 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 passer rating in a first-half performance that included New England's Jack Jones scoring on a 40-yard interception return, lifting the Patriots to a 10-7 halftime lead.

  • Live Updates: 58 deaths tied to Hurricane Ian, 42 in Lee, 3 in Collier

    This live blog is for the latest news and information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Naples, Marco Island, Everglades City, Immokalee

  • Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss

    Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands: ' I should have left'

    Experts say that Hurricane Ian is shining a spotlight once again on the vulnerability of the nation’s barrier islands and the increasing cost of people living on them. Florida's Sanibel Island was hard hit by the storm. Homes were destroyed. Two people have been confirmed dead. And Sanibel's lone bridge to the mainland collapsed. Barrier island communities like Sanibel anchor tourist economies that provide crucial tax dollars. But the cost of rebuilding them is often high because they’re home to many high-value properties. Jesse Keenan is a real estate professor at Tulane University. He questions whether such communities can keep rebuilding as hurricanes become more and more destructive from climate change.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh, CB Marcus Peters exchange words in final seconds of Week 4 loss to Bills

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters exchanged words in the final seconds of Week 4 vs. the Bills

  • Broncos' offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. ... I thought we did some really great things in the first half, we really executed well and made some big plays,'' said Wilson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos' totals for that quarter: 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts.

  • Nix has 4 TDs and No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. ''I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I'm like `Please don't slide, you got the touchdown!''' Cota said. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more - including that 80-yarder - and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

  • Patriots' Zappe competes but falls short in unexpected debut

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Bailey Zappe's NFL debut came quite a bit earlier than anticipated. The rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky began the season as New England's third-string quarterback. Zappe didn't put up big numbers, but he still managed to go toe-to-toe with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers before the Patriots lost 27-24 to the Green Bay Packers on Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of overtime.

  • When a church steeple falls onto your apartment, it makes you wonder.

    Kathy Reynolds was in her home, hunkered down, during Friday’s storm when she heard a big crash around 6 p.m. It was quickly followed by a banging on a second-floor window in her Virginia Beach apartment, but when she pulled up the blinds, she couldn’t make out what the large shape was. When she stepped outside, she was astounded— the large white steeple that had been atop the neighboring ...

  • Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss

    Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

  • WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes magic on 2-yard touchdown pass

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made some magic happen on his second touchdown pass of the night vs. the #Buccaneers.

  • Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case

    The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came. Rhodes and four associates are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the transfer of presidential power from the Republican incumbent to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating with Oath Keepers in battle gear storming the Capitol alongside hundreds of other Trump supporters.

  • Primetime Props: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Buccaneers host the Chiefs in week 4.

  • Patrick Mahomes makes magic and NFL history in Chiefs win over Bucs I The Rush 

    Patrick Mahomes hit an NFL milestone en route to the Chiefs’ decisive win over the Buccaneers in Tampa, the Bills stunned the Ravens in Baltimore, Cooper Rush made Cowboys history, DK Metcalf was carted off the field for a surprising reason, J.J. Watt played after revealing a major health scare, the Patriots’ third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe took on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, and the Jets vs. Steelers game yielded an unexpected showdown between young quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett. Plus, Albert Pujols continues to write a Hollywood ending to his incredible MLB career.

  • WATCH: Tom Brady hits Leonard Fournette for TD pass vs. Chiefs

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still putting up a fight Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Week 4 win over Buccaneers

    #Chiefs HC Andy Reid had two injury updates to provide after the game, but it doesn't seem like either injury is serious.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce hit career milestones in Week 4

    Another win in the books and more career milestones hit by #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains controversial fourth down decision in Week 4 vs. Bills

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained his controversial decision to go for a fourth-down late in Week 4

  • WATCH: Tom Brady hits Mike Evans for leaping TD vs. Chiefs

    Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady find Mike Evans for a sweet touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs