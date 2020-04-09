Mahomes thrilled as Kansas City Chiefs sign RB Washington

Patrick Mahomes has expressed his delight at the Kansas City Chiefs' signing of running back DeAndre Washington.

According to widespread reports, Washington has signed a one-year contract with the Super Bowl champions.

He played alongside quarterback Mahomes in college with Texas Tech before spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders, now known as the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes praised his signing on Twitter, writing to Washington: "Glad to be back with my dawg! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom."

Last season, Washington had 387 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 36 catches for 292 yards.

He will be expected to compete with Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams for snaps behind starting RB Damien Williams, who starred in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.