Mahomes’ Third Super Bowl MVP Win Spurs Collectibles Swarm

Patrick Mahomes is a man for the ages. The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005 and are the victors now three times in the past five.

Mahomes has been MVP of all three of them, placing him at age 28 already among the pantheon of all-time great NFL quarterbacks.

Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman. All the great repeat champions.

“It truly is special, no question about it, to say we’re back-to-back champs,” Mahomes said after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime Sunday passing and running with abandon on the last drive which ended with a touchdown toss for three yards to Mecole Hardman.

“I’d call this a dynasty.”

The Niners had taken a three-point lead, capping the first OT possession on a 27-yard field goal by Jake Moody.

The Chiefs were fourth and one on their own 34. Had they failed to convert the game would’ve been over with the Niners winning. Mahomes tucked in the ball and ran for eight yards keeping the drive and the repeat dream alive.

“That was the play,” Mahomes said. “Of course, I was going to run it.”

It was only the second OT game in Super Bowl history, this one coming in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, the first ever played in Las Vegas.

As such, Mahomes’ game-worn helmet and jersey could fetch a combined $2 million, according to Ken Goldin, a top evaluator of sporting collectibles. The jersey will eventually fetch $1.5 million and the helmet $500,000, he said in an email.

In addition, the deciding touchdown ball is worth $100,000, Travis Kelce’s game-worn jersey $250,000, $500,000 if it’s his last game. Kelce has not said yet whether he will retire like his older brother, Jason, who just retired himself from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Kelce did say during the week building up to Super Bowl that each of these games are getting harder to play in and prepare for. Perhaps that’s why he had one catch for one yard in the first half, and was caught on camera having had an emotional outburst bumping coach Andy Green when he was pulled from the game early on.

Asked about the incident, Kelce said simply: “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Kelce played much better in the second half to grab nine receptions for 92 yards, making a major contribution to Kansas City’s see-saw victory.

Mahomes never wavered. Opening the winning drive, Kelce said Mahomes seemed implacable.

“He said, ‘Let’s go win this thing.’ That’s the last I remember,” Kelce said.

Overall, Mahomes completed 34 of 46 passes for 333, two TDs and an interception. He’s only thrown seven in 18 playoff games. He also led the Chiefs in rushing with nine carries for 66 yards.

“He’s so versatile it’s awfully hard to stop him,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said about trying to contain Mahomes. “He’s their best rusher.”

Shanahan has now had two shots at beating Mahomes in the Super Bowl and come up empty after the Niners took 10-point leads in both games. In 2020 at Miami the Niners lead 20-10 after three quarters before Mahomes led a 21-point charge in the fourth quarter to win 31-20 going away.

On Sunday, the Niners led 10-0 in the second half before Mahomes pulled the Chiefs back in the game.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half and let the game get away from us,” Shanahan said.

A bevy of fumbles, penalties and even a missed extra point aided Mahomes and the Chiefs in crafting another comeback victory.

“Yeah, I’m going to try to not get down by 10 points the next time in these games,” Mahomes said. “But the biggest thing for me this season is how we did.”

That begs the question of how many next times there will be? The Chiefs have been the Super Bowl four times in the last five years. They had homefield advantage in the playoffs the first three times, but this time had to win tough games at Buffalo and Baltimore just to get back.

As Kelce said, it’s going to get hard, not any easier.

“I’m going to celebrate tonight and I’m going to celebrate at the parade and do the best that I can to get back here next year and go for that three-peat,” Mahomes said. “We have that phrase, you get those rings, but when you come back the next season you’re not the champion anymore.”

