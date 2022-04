Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined its plan to tackle border security, pushing back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since early 2020. While the end of the restrictions were thrown into doubt this week by a federal court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden said it was still preparing for an increase in the already historic number of border crossings. Republicans and some Democrats have lambasted Biden's decision to terminate by May 23 the pandemic-era order known as Title 42, saying the Biden administration lacks an adequate plan.