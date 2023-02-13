Mahomes revels in second Super Bowl win

STORY: The 27-year-old led the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns at State Farm Stadium.

Mahomes had limped off the field wincing in pain after their final possession of the first half, heading into the locker room with the Eagles up by 10 points as Chiefs fans worried he had exacerbated an ankle sprain suffered earlier in the postseason.

But Mahomes showed he still had the magic touch after the break, engineering an extraordinary comeback by throwing two touchdown passes and scrambling 26 yards late in the fourth quarter. Read full story

"I told you all this week there's nothing that's going to keep me off that football field," said Mahomes.

"We challenged each other to win this football game so shout out to my team mates - we're Super Bowl champs."