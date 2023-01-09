Mahomes, Reid react to 'snow globe' play from Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid react to "snow globe" play from Week 18 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid react to "snow globe" play from Week 18 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Saints' 2023 draft pick traded to the Eagles ends up at No. 10 overall. Hey, it could have been worse:
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
USA TODAYl Coaches Poll college basketball top 25 rankings, Week 10
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
The Sentry TOC offered a huge purse as a designated event. Here's how it was paid out on Sunday at Kapalua.
“Sadness. I don't know. It sucks,” he said of his immediate feelings after the round.
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon tanned and relaxed by the pool in Mexico to celebrate the new year in Cabo after confirming their relationship in November.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Lambeau Field.
The future Hall of Fame QB's response when Jameson Williams asked for a jersey sure is interesting...
Quay Walker has now been ejected twice this season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.