Mahomes the rare quarterback with no weakness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Updated ·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to judging the best quarterbacks, they all seem to have at least one deficiency.

Whether it's pocket passers like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning who may not be adept at scrambling, or deadeye accurate ones like Drew Brees and Joe Montana who might lack elite arm strength, or strong-armed throwers like John Elway or Brett Favre who weren't always the most accurate.

For others, the missing ingredient might have been decision-making, poise, leadership or any of the more than a dozen traits that make the top quarterbacks as successful as they are.

That's what makes Patrick Mahomes so special. There's just about nothing he isn't elite at.

''Mahomes checks so many boxes. It's really hard to describe to people how special this guy is,'' CBS game analyst Tony Romo said. ''I can't think of somebody in history that you just go through and keep going because everyone has a weakness and you're trying to find everyone's weakness as an analyst or every team's scheme weakness and figure it out. I really feel like he's just the rare guy.''

Mahomes combines arm strength that rivals almost any peer, with the ability to scramble or make plays on the run, with the accuracy and decision making that limit crippling mistakes, with the poise under pressure and leadership that have helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

In his short time as a starting quarterback, Mahomes has put together perhaps the best three-year stretch of play the game has ever seen. Including the playoffs, he has thrown for 15,922 yards since the start of 2018 with 131 TD passes, while winning the 2018 AP MVP award, the Super Bowl MVP last season and is in position for another title on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That would make the 25-year-old Mahomes the youngest quarterback ever with two Super Bowl wins, reaching the mark a year before Brady and Ben Roethlisberger both did.

''I don't think there's a play that he doesn't think he can make,'' Brady said. ''He thinks he can make every play, which tells you the kind of confidence he has in his own game.''

Mahomes has gotten to this stage by thriving at almost every aspect of the game whether it be under pressure, against the blitz, from a clean pocket, on the run or on almost any pattern thrown nearly any distance.

But there are a few areas where Mahomes stands out more than others, according to data tracked in the regular season and playoffs this season by SportRadar.

The first question for defenses when facing the Chiefs is whether to send extra rushers to try to disrupt Mahomes or sit back in coverage and hope to get pressure with four rushes.

The Bucs are one of the most blitz-happy teams, sending extra rushers on more than 40% of pass plays for the fifth highest rate in the league. That's a strategy that doesn't typically work well against Mahomes, who has a league-best 126.7 passer rating with 14 TD passes and no interceptions against the blitz in the regular season and playoffs.

Tampa Bay cut its blitz by more than half in the first meeting when Mahomes gashed the Bucs for 462 yards and three TDs. Two of those TDs came on the nine pass attempts against the blitz but Mahomes also went 31 for 40 for 373 yards and a score against conventional rushes.

Mahomes threw all six of his interceptions this season when he wasn't rushed by more than four defenders but still posted an impressive 104.3 rating in those situations.

Mahomes was the only qualifying QB in the league who didn't throw an interception this season when he was under pressure as he handles that better than most of his peers. He's particularly dangerous when he's able to escape the pocket to his right, throwing 11 TDs on 89 passes with a 120 rating.

He also makes plays with his legs, leading the league with seven first-down runs when needing at least seven yards to go on third down.

''They're the best at what they do as far as that goes,'' Bucs cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said. ''The only comparison I would have with that with Mahomes is probably John Elway. John Elway could sprint to his right or sprint to his left and throw the ball back across the field, 70 yards on a rope. Patrick has that ability. You can't go to sleep on it. You really don't know what it feels like until you actually go against it.''

Mahomes and the Chiefs can pick apart defenses with any pass route. SportRadar tracks 12 different routes in its database, and Mahomes has a rating higher than 100 on 10 of those routes, led by his 141.8 rating on crossing routes that allow his speedy receivers to get loose in the secondary.

Mahomes also thrives on corner and go routes as his strong arm helps him make some of the more difficult throws. The only ones where he struggled at all this season came on comebackers and in-routes, where his rating was in the 70s.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick shares Brian Flores’ turning point as Dolphins coach

    Ryan Fitzpatrick shares Brian Flores' turning point as Dolphins coach

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • Hawks launch 'Courtside Karen' investigation as video reportedly shows LeBron calling husband 'Ol' steroid ass'

    LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."

  • Reining in the big hitters: Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” 'Local rule' route perfect plan to thwart big hitters The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Chris Godwin shares advice Tom Brady gave to Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Red Sox legend David Ortiz reacts to Dustin Pedroia's retirement with amazing quote

    David Ortiz had a great reaction to the news Monday that Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has retired from the MLB.

  • Danny Amendola says Bill Belichick the GM 'wore him the wrong way'

    Former Patriots wideout Danny Amendola says that while he isn't "anti-Bill Belichick," this experience playing for the head coach "wore him the wrong way."

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Patrick Reed ‘all good’ with Xander Schauffele after drop controversy

    Reed was cleared of any wrongdoing by rules officials after taking a free drop for an embedded ball in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

  • Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

    American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • Camar Wheaton signs with Alabama

    * Camar Wheaton is the No.1 ranked running back in the country * Wheaton is the 26th signee in Alabama's class of 2021 * Wheaton is the sixth five-star to sign with Alabama this recruiting cycle * Wheaton chose Alabama over Oklahoma The No.