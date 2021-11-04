Mahomes' quick passing will be key in Week 9 Next Gen Edge
Next Gen Stats might prove the Kansas City Chiefs have the edge on the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.
Just when the Mike White story was getting good, he had to leave due to injury.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
The league is investigating whether and to what extent quarterback Aaron Rodgers violated COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players — and whether and to what extent the Packers failed to discipline Rodgers for his transgressions. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the investigation would result in potential fines of Rodgers and/or the Packers, but [more]
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Montana made sure not to criticize Lance but said he has another rookie QB he'd have preferred for the 49ers.
This year's Heisman Trophy race is full of contenders and lacks a clear favorite. Our college football experts make their picks with five weeks left.
The Eagles secondary comprises nearly one-fourth of the roster. There's a reason for this.
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
Notre Dame still has four regular season games left to play. Subsequently, head coach Brian Kelly isn’t too concerned about where the Fighting Irish landed in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. “I think I was a little surprised, quite frankly, that we were as low as we were and that Cincinnati was as low,” Kelly said, “but nothing that I lost any sleep over because it’s the first week.”
Here's what Nick Saban said about former Alabama football receiver Henry Ruggs III after his involvement in a fatal car crash in Nevada.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was disappointed to hear he wouldn't be facing #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. | from @TheJohnDillon