Mahomes, Mathieu love competing against each other

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu are loving offseason work in Kansas City.

Mahomes and Mathieu both said at the Chiefs’ practices this week that facing off on the field is making both of them better.

“He’s a monster,” Mahomes said of Mathieu. “A guy that’s able to do everything, really good at every single aspect of football and a great football player. It’s good to have some of the great guys out there on defense you get to compete against them and make yourself better.”

Mathieu is in his first year in Kansas City and hadn’t previously played against Mahomes. He’s impressed with what he’s seeing now.

“Every single play is a challenge going against an MVP-caliber quarterback and the weapons he has,” Mathieu said of Mahomes. “Each and every day we’re trying our best to really compete against each other.”

Not many defensive backs had success against Mahomes last year, but if Mathieu can challenge him this summer, that should make both of them — and the Chiefs — better.