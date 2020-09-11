Mahomes makes history with three TD passes to inspire Chiefs in NFL opener

Patrick Mahomes made history after throwing three touchdown passes as Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 34-20 in the NFL opener.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a third consecutive season opener on Thursday.

Mahomes, who signed a record 10-year, $503million contract extension in the offseason, was 24 of 32 for 211 yards and one sack as the Chiefs opened their title defence in winning fashion.

Before the 2020 NFL season got underway, the Texans remained in the locker room for the national anthem, while the Chiefs all stood on the sideline in Kansas City.

There was also a first for professional sports in the United States, with fans in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic – the Chiefs allowing a crowd of 22 per cent capacity to enter Arrowhead Stadium, where the Super Bowl banner was unveiled.

The Texans struck first on the road, David Johnson's touchdown giving Houston an early 7-0 lead before the Chiefs took control.

Mahomes led the way, throwing a touchdown to star team-mate Travis Kelce and another to Sammy Watkins as the Chiefs scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City's first-round pick – scored following a 27-yard run to put the Chiefs ahead 24-7 early in the third quarter.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tried to inspire a comeback as Houston snapped a run of 31 consecutive points conceded following Mahomes' short pass to Tyreek Hill but there was no denying the Chiefs, who secured a 10th consecutive win – counting the playoffs and Super Bowl LIV.

Watson finished 20 of 32 for 253 yards, one touchdown, one interception and four sacks.