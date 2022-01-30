Mahomes Magic provides a pair of early Chiefs touchdowns

In the early going at Arrowhead Stadium, it looks like Patrick Mahomes has decided to play in God Mode.

The Kansas City Chiefs have an early 14-3 lead over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, and both touchdowns came with more than just a splash of Mahomes Magic.

The Chiefs capped off their first drive of the game with Mahomes finding Tyreek Hill on the move for this touchdown:

Kansas City runs a pair of post routes on the left side of the formation, with Hill working on the outside. Mahomes drops and looks in that direction first, but seeing the routes covered by the Bengals’ zone coverage, he slides to the right to buy a little bit of time. As he moves, Hill tracks Mahomes across the field, working along the back line of the end zone.

Eventually, Mahomes lets fly, and Hill is able to outstretch the defenders and pull in the throw for th game’s first touchdown.

As you can see from this replay angle, Mahomes dropped the arm angle just as he was approaching the line of scrimmage to let this pass go:

Then came the second touchdowns.

After the Bengals got onto the scoreboard with a field goal, the Chiefs took over possession. On their first defensive drive of the game, the Bengals operated primarily with two-deep safety coverages, as many expected. But they made the decision to play single-high to begin the drive, and Mahomes immediately made Cincinnati pay:

Mahomes hits Mecole Hardman on a vertical route, immediately putting the Chiefs into Cincinnati territory.

It would not take long for the Chiefs to get back into the end zone, and again the magic was on display from the Kansas City quarterback:

The Bengals rush just four, dropping seven into coverage. They try and contain Mahomes in the pocket, using wide rushing lanes on the edges. But somehow, Mahomes is able to skip and dance to the edge of the pocket. He first looks to escape to the left, but when that is cut off by Trey Hendrickson, Mahomes reverses field and rolls to his right. Late in the play, he spots Travis Kelce working across the field, and Mahomes is able to connect with his tight end for the touchdown.

Magical.

If this level of Mahomes Magic is going to be on display all afternoon, then the Bengals face a tall task as they try to advance to the Super Bowl.