Mahomes Magic carries KC to Super Bowl victory, overcoming Hurts’ historic performance I The Rush

THE RUSH with Minty Bets

It’s Monday, February 13, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Super Bowl LVII had some of everything!

From “the worst” field conditions to several questionable calls by the referees, the game had several controversial moments

The most memorable moments came from each team’s quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts turned out a historic performance

Patrick Mahomes overcame a second quarter ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to victory despite a 10-point halftime deficit

Plus, Rihanna’s halftime show got everybody talking… especially because of the subtle ‘guest star’ appearance!