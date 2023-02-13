Mahomes Magic carries KC to Super Bowl victory, overcoming Hurts’ historic performance I The Rush

Super Bowl LVII had some of everything! From “the worst” field conditions to several questionable calls by the referees, the game had several controversial moments. But the most memorable moments came from each team’s quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts turned out a historic performance while Patrick Mahomes overcame a second quarter ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to victory despite a 10-point halftime deficit. Plus, Rihanna’s halftime show got everybody talking… especially because of the subtle ‘guest star’ appearance.

Video Transcript

[CROWD CHEERING]

MINTY BETS: Super Bowl LV11 between the Chiefs and the Eagles was one for the ages.

- An instant classic.

MINTY BETS: The game had all kinds of extracurriculars at play. From a slippery turf that caused players to change their cleats at halftime to several questionable calls by the referees that impacted both teams.

Despite some of the hiccups, there were incredible things that happened on the field. Like Travis Kelce of the Chiefs making history by passing Rob Gronkowski as the highest scoring tight end in NFL postseason history when he scored his 16th playoff touchdown in the first quarter.

Then there's Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The man scored four touchdowns in the game and became the first player in Super Bowl history to rush for two touchdowns in the first half.

As for the second half, KC was down by 10 points at halftime after Patrick Mahomes re-injured his bum ankle late in the second quarter. And with Jalen's Eagles boasting a 19-1 record in games where they led at the half, things did not look good for Kansas City. But you cannot count out Patrick Mahomes.

- He's got this magical quality.

MINTY BETS: Mahomes put his MVP magic on full display in the second half as Kansas City scored on every single offensive possession and ended up kicking a game-winning field goal with seconds left on the clock to win a Super Bowl 38-35. KC's legacy is strong with a second title in this Andy Reid-Mahomes Kelce era.

Story continues

- What does the moment mean to you, Andy?

ANDY REID: It means a lot. I could kiss you right now, but I'm not going to do that.

- [LAUGHS]

MINTY BETS: Of course, there were plenty of celebrities at the game, like LeBron James and DeMar Hamlin, Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, and even Sir Paul McCartney. And understandably, there were other celebs like her who were more interested in the halftime show than the game itself. And I get it because our girl Rihanna played all the hits, floated through the sky, and even touched up her makeup in the middle of it.

- Why can't she do it?

MINTY BETS: RiRi can do it all. And according to Nate Burleson, the only guest star on the stage for her performance was Rihanna Jr. Can't get a bigger baby reveal than that. So congrats to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Between the game itself and the excitement of watching RiRi perform for the first time in years, I really could have used a day off.

- I decided I need a break.

MINTY BETS: When are we going to make Super Bowl Monday a national holiday? Call your senators, people. Let's make it happen.