Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are only in their fifth postseason together, but they’re already in elite company in their playoff accomplishments.

Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes to Kelce in the postseason, which is the third-most in NFL history for any quarterback-receiver pair.

The only pairs who have more are Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who connected for 12 touchdown passes in the postseason, and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who had 15.

Mahomes has 28 postseason touchdown passes in his career. Kelce has 12 postseason touchdown catches in his career, having also caught one from Alex Smith in the 2017 playoffs.

Mahomes and Kelce trail only Montana and Rice, Brady and Gronk for playoff TD passes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk